Lloris responded with a superlative performance, with series saves on Kane and Bellingham. And in the interview area of ​​the Al Bayt stadium, the young Aurelien Tchouameni did not shy away from the question about Lloris: “The English have written and said str…ate. People talk, we reply with deeds, Lloris was exceptional”. The anecdote, minor in itself, demonstrates how much personality Tchouameni has, on and off the pitch, at 22 years old.

COMPETITIVENESS

In the “deschampian” 4-2-3-1, Tchouameni and Rabiot are the two midfielders. Compared to 2018, France have a new midfield. There are no Kanté and Pogba, injured. It seemed that a regression was inevitable, but Tchouameni and Adrien Rabiot kept their competitiveness high. Tchouameni, a Frenchman of Cameroonian origins, grew up in Bordeaux and became someone in Monaco. He had as a reference Paul Pogba, who has already consecrated him: “Aurelien is ready for anything”. On the Côte d’Azur Tchouameni met Cesc Fabregas, the Spanish world champion. Fabregas quickly understood how much potential the boy was hiding, in the file there is a file of his on the Monegasque Tchouameni: “I immediately understood how good he was. I liked his attitude, he never stopped asking me questions, he wanted to grow. He is a midfielder who does simple things and looks forward, towards the attackers. He’s very aggressive.” Fabregas and Tchouameni became friends, they went fishing together, a common passion. The transfer market divided them, Tchouameni was sold to Real Madrid for 100 million, Fabregas is now at Como in Serie B for his last dance. The other night, a great goal from Tchouameni and a good performance marred by the foul on Saka for the first penalty by the English, but the mistake is part of the growth. Tchouameni did not suffer Bellingham, his English counterpart in terms of youth and potential, indeed he scratched his certainties, because he matched his personality. Integration with Rabiot seemed natural, the two complement each other. Tchouameni is more complete, as Bellingham performs every function. The new generation of midfielders is struck by the ability to do everything right, without missing anything.