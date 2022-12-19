There is so much bitterness in Didier Deschamps’ words after the final: “All of this creates even more regrets, if we had conceded the 3-0 there would have been nothing to say – the France coach told TF1 -. We didn’t the right things for an hour. Then, with a lot of courage, energy and quality, we pushed Argentina to the limit. We didn’t do everything right, but as always in this World Cup, there was heart and energy. When we touch something and escapes us, it is even more difficult to digest. But it is so, and we must accept it”.