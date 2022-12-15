Home Sports World Cup, France-Morocco: Mbappé hits a fan and then apologizes
World Cup, France-Morocco: Mbappé hits a fan and then apologizes

During the prematch finishing with Morocco, the Frenchman missed the target, but promptly made up for it

Ten minutes before a World Cup semi-final there are many thoughts on my mind. And someone like Kylian Mbappé must have hundreds, we imagine. Even if he got distracted for a moment just when he didn’t want us. Pre-match warm-up, shooting session: a shot by the transalpine phenomenon ended quite far from goal. And he hit the wrong target.

Apologies

Before the match against Morocco, Mbappé hit a disabled French fan full in the face with his shot. A powerful right foot, that of the PSG champion who, however, immediately noticed the damage, albeit involuntary. So the player didn’t go down with his teammates to the locker room, but he waited for the Blues fan to be slowly “lowered” from row to row. Then he caressed him as an apology: the fan appreciated it, even if he was still very sore from the terrifying ball.

