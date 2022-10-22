Given the poor results of the latest releases, in agreement with the local football federation, the president has decided to turn “upward” to change the fate of the Black Stars: Friday it was the Muslims’ turn, tomorrow it will be the turn of the Christians

Radio France International, a very popular broadcaster in Africa, a few weeks ago angered the Cameroonians after having broadcast a report in which it told how the Indomitable Lions used black magic for propitiatory rites in view of the World Cup. The president of the local football association, former Inter Inter Samuel Eto’o, had responded with a piqued press release. Ghana has instead decided to rely on a practice that has nothing to do with macumba, indeed, the exact opposite: two days of fasting and prayer for the entire population. After all, the Black Stars need it, given that they will present themselves in Qatar with the worst Fifa ranking, 61st place, of all 32 participants.

change — The change of coach so far has not given the desired results, with only two wins in 12 games in 2022. After the disastrous elimination last January in the African Cup in the group stage, Milovan Rajevac was sacked, in his place Otto Addo (former Borussia Dortmund player, where he is now the talent manager, born in Germany but of Ghanaian origins), who brought Ghana to the World Cup (it will be the fourth participation) by beating Nigeria in the double play-off match.

But since then the Accra national team seems to have only taken steps backwards. Here then is that the government and federation have decided to turn to otherworldly forces in the hope that things will change. Moreover, by putting Muslims and Christians in agreement. In fact, on Friday it was the turn of the followers of Islam to fast and pray for the Black Stars, while tomorrow it will be the turn of the Catholic population, which represents 71% of Ghanaians. Ghana is included in Group H with Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay, a team that eliminated him in the quarterfinals in 2010. Will it be enough? In Africa there is a saying: “What God cannot do does not exist”. But it is not clear why he should be angry with the Portuguese, Koreans and Uruguayans … See also The World Cup journey continues with Lenovo's image and the national short track speed skating team to break the ice

