Ghana-Uruguay is his match: 12 years ago he missed the penalty that cost the Black Stars elimination against Celeste, yet he remains an absolute idol not only at home

He went back to his room, the world had just collapsed on him. He couldn’t sleep. So he got up, retrieved a pen, tore a sheet from an agenda. And he wrote: “I am Asamoah Gyan, I am twenty-four years old and I am desperate.” The letter began like this. And then he continued: “I didn’t sleep, I cried all night. Not so much for me, but for the African brothers who believed in me”. If there had been a child there, he would have drawn the tears floating between one line and another. But there was a man grappling with his pain. That man was Asamoah Gyan, the greatest never to be – really – great.

