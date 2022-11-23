With the brace scored in his world debut against Australia, Olivier Giroud equaled the record of Thierry Henry, ex Juve, Arsenal and Barcelona, ​​as the best scorer in the history of the French national team, at 51 goals. A record that has stood since 2009.

After eight years

—

At 36, the AC Milan striker, who has collected 115 international caps, returned to score in a World Cup eight years after the goal he scored in Brazil 2014 (5-2 against Switzerland). In the last world championship, Russia 2018, he had been in the starting lineup but hadn’t scored, despite giving his contribution to the title won by France.