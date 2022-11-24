global current affairs

4AbVHyjRwve article <a data-ail="612525" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/world/" >World</a> Cup Group G: Switzerland beats Cameroon 1-0 <a data-ail="612525" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/world/" >world</a>.huanqiu.com

4AbTttsfzrR article Syrian Experts: U.S. Illegal Military Presence Hinders Resolution of Syrian Crisis <a data-ail="612525" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/world/" >world</a>.huanqiu.com

4AbTF1Bi40E article Death toll rises to 272 in Indonesia’s West Java quake <a data-ail="612525" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/world/" >world</a>.huanqiu.com

4AbIjOFnOJQ article Promote the common development and progress of all countries in the <a data-ail="612525" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/world/" >world</a> (global hotspots) oversea.huanqiu.com

4AbWj4mxDr4 article Central Meteorological Observatory: There are heavy fog in Huanghuai and other places in North <a data-ail="612525" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/tag/china/" >China</a> <a data-ail="612525" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/tag/china/" >china</a>.huanqiu.com