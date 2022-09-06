Sunday 18 September the Piedmontese with Sobrero and Affini in the men’s test. Wednesday 21 the mixed cronostaffetta
It has not happened for 12 years, since the 2010 edition of Geelong, that the World Cycling Championships have been stationed in Australia. It will now happen in Wollongong, about eighty kilometers south of Sydney, from 18 to 25 September. And on Tuesday the Federciclo issued the squads for the away match down under in the time trial sector where we field a spearhead like Filippo Ganna: the 26-year-old Piedmontese from Ineos-Grenadiers will go hunting for the 3rd world title in a row in the specialty after those of 2020 in Imola and 2021 in Bruges, Belgium. For Ganna, whose title allows you to deploy 3 cronomans to Italy instead of two, also the commitment in the cronostaffetta. Ganna will leave on Friday. Here are the summons
GIVES ELITE
Arianna Fidanza
Vittoria Guazzini
ELITE MEN
Filippo Ganna
Matteo Sobrero
Edoardo Affini
MEN UNDER 23
Lorenzo Milesi
Davide Piganzoli
CRONOSTAFFETTA WHAT
Filippo Ganna
Edoardo Affini
Matteo Sobrero
Elisha Long Borghini
Elena Cecchini
Vittoria Guazzini
MEN JUNIORES
Nicolas Milesi
Renato Favero
JUNIOR WOMEN
Federica Venturelli
Alice Toniolli
Road World Championships 2022
Sunday 18 September 2022
Elite women’s time trial – 09: 35-12: 30
Elite Men Time Trial – 13: 40-17: 00
Monday 19 September 2022
Time Trial Men U23 – 13: 20-17: 00
Tuesday 20 September 2022
Time Trial Women Jrs – 09: 30-11: 05
Chrono Men Jrs – 13: 20-17: 00
Wednesday 21 September 2022 CronoStaffetta Mista – 14:20-17:05
Friday 23 September 2022
Road Race Men Jrs – 08: 15-11: 35 Road Race Men U23 – 13: 00-17: 10
Saturday 24th September 2022
Jrs Women Online Trial – 08:00-09:50 Elite Women Online Trial – 12:25-17:00
Sunday 25th September 2022
Elite Men Online Trial – 10: 15-16: 50
Times expressed in Wollongong local time (+ 8 hours compared to Italy)
