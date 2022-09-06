It has not happened for 12 years, since the 2010 edition of Geelong, that the World Cycling Championships have been stationed in Australia. It will now happen in Wollongong, about eighty kilometers south of Sydney, from 18 to 25 September. And on Tuesday the Federciclo issued the squads for the away match down under in the time trial sector where we field a spearhead like Filippo Ganna: the 26-year-old Piedmontese from Ineos-Grenadiers will go hunting for the 3rd world title in a row in the specialty after those of 2020 in Imola and 2021 in Bruges, Belgium. For Ganna, whose title allows you to deploy 3 cronomans to Italy instead of two, also the commitment in the cronostaffetta. Ganna will leave on Friday. Here are the summons

GIVES ELITE

Arianna Fidanza

Vittoria Guazzini

ELITE MEN

Filippo Ganna

Matteo Sobrero

Edoardo Affini

MEN UNDER 23

Lorenzo Milesi

Davide Piganzoli

CRONOSTAFFETTA WHAT

Filippo Ganna

Edoardo Affini

Matteo Sobrero

Elisha Long Borghini

Elena Cecchini

Vittoria Guazzini

MEN JUNIORES

Nicolas Milesi

Renato Favero

JUNIOR WOMEN

Federica Venturelli

Alice Toniolli

Road World Championships 2022

Sunday 18 September 2022

Elite women’s time trial – 09: 35-12: 30

Elite Men Time Trial – 13: 40-17: 00

Monday 19 September 2022

Time Trial Men U23 – 13: 20-17: 00