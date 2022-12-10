Home Sports World Cup, how many Croatia passed from Serie A
Sports

World Cup, how many Croatia passed from Serie A

by admin
World Cup, how many Croatia passed from Serie A

Many of the protagonists of Croatia’s victory over Brazil arrived at the World Cup taking a run up from Serie A

How much Italy in this Croatia, how many traces of our country, of our teams, after all of us too. Brozovic, Pasalic, Vlasic on the pitch, Erlic on the bench against Brazil: there are four Croatians who reached the World Cup taking a run up from Serie A. And then Perisic, Kovacic, Petkovic, Budimir, LIvaja, who instead our league they dated quite a bit, some leaving regrets and others leaving an ifa in the almanac and a couple of anecdotes to tell at the bar, between one grin and another.

See also  Voghera goes easy with Settimo upside

You may also like

Football, Chiarella’s brace gives Bajo La Serra the...

Pensions: here is the expenditure for old age...

Medal-winning athletes from Ivrea were awarded

Football, skiing accident and season over for Neuer

World Cup, between fights and hugs football stories...

Nahuel Molina against Atletico Madrid, Argentina, the barbecue...

Eva Kaili, “bags of banknotes found in the...

Lazio, Luca Pellegrini’s idea on the left. Too...

“Forza Morocco”, the support of the players of...

Calabria promotes itself in Milan with an ice...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy