How much Italy in this Croatia, how many traces of our country, of our teams, after all of us too. Brozovic, Pasalic, Vlasic on the pitch, Erlic on the bench against Brazil: there are four Croatians who reached the World Cup taking a run up from Serie A. And then Perisic, Kovacic, Petkovic, Budimir, LIvaja, who instead our league they dated quite a bit, some leaving regrets and others leaving an ifa in the almanac and a couple of anecdotes to tell at the bar, between one grin and another.