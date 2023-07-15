Soccer World Cup in Australia

“Bush full of snakes” – the fears of the national players

Status: 11:44 a.m. | Reading time: 2 minutes

Sara Doorsun training in Australia: “I’m very scared of spiders. You can call it a phobia.”

Source: dpa/Michelle Ostwald

The German national soccer team is preparing for the start of the World Cup in Australia. Apparently there are a few other residents in the team hotel. In this case, Captain Alexandra Popp will be sent ahead.

Spiders and snakes were the main fears many national players faced before leaving for Australia for the World Cup – the concern does not seem unfounded. While having fun at the team hotel in Wyong, a ball fell “into a bush full of snakes”, as midfielder Sydney Lohmann reported to “Bild”: “I’m not in there.” That was something for the trained animal keeper Alexandra Popp, said Lohmann : “In something like that, the captain is welcome to lead the way.”

Goalkeeper Merle Frohms has not yet seen spiders, at least not in the room. “When I entered the room, I immediately looked behind the curtains, under the covers and under the bed. I searched the whole room for spiders,” said the 28-year-old: “Fortunately I didn’t find anything, so I could sleep peacefully.”

The quarters of the Germans: Wyong is located on the coast near Sydney

Source: dpa/Michelle Ostwald

Frohms confessed to “regularly having nightmares about big, hairy spiders being in my room or walking over me”. It would be “stupid if that becomes a reality in Australia”. Frohms’ room colleague Sara Doorsoun is also “very afraid of spiders”, as the defense attorney revealed, “you can speak of a phobia”. If she finds spiders there, she doesn’t want to kill them. “But they have to get out of the room.”

Germany starts against Morocco

The World Cup in Australia and New Zealand starts on July 20th and ends on August 20th. The opening game will be played next Thursday by hosts New Zealand and Norway (9:00 a.m.). Australia will then play Ireland (12.00)

For the German team, the tournament starts with the first group game on July 24 in Melbourne against Morocco (10.30 a.m. CEST/ZDF). The other opponents in Group H are Colombia on July 30 (11:30 a.m. CEST/ARD) in Sydney and South Korea on August 3 (12:00 p.m. CEST/ZDF) in Brisbane.

