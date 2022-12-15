Listen to the audio version of the article

Satiated, satiated, lazy and at the same time drunk. It seems like this, Doha, after the two days of the world semifinals. Late in the morning, there are only a few dozen passers-by along the Corniche which Fifa has transformed into its playground. Even the muezzin seems to call the faithful to the rite of prayer with an attenuated voice, as if he too were among the 50 thousand (in the stadium, but just as many in the streets and streets) who erupted in inciting Morocco in the intense and unfortunate duel against the French (who if they are reigning champions, that’s the reason they reminded us all on the night of the Al Bayt stadium).

This day of rest is needed (in fact, on Friday there is no play, but we start again with the press conferences of Moroccans and Croatians, who are engaged on Saturday in the final for third place), to take a breather, tidy up, put emotions and thoughts back and regain strength in view of the last tear, the last challenge, the one that will issue the definitive verdict, sweeping the field of hypotheses and possibilities, clearly and unequivocally separating the winner from the defeated. After all, isn’t poetry “emotions recollected in tranquillity”, that is emotions remedied and reworked in serenity, according to the aesthetics of the progenitor of English Romanticism William Wordsworth? At that time Islam and the West continued (still) to clash on the battlefields, to intersect along the global sea and land trade routes, to dialogue in explicit and secret ways, like two sides of the same coin, different but almost unable to be opposites .

It is therefore not surprising that mostly Western tourists climb the steps surrounded by fountains that lead to the Museum of Islamic Art in Doha, who stretch their gaze along the West Bay from the promontory that houses it, but at the same time remain (indeed, we remain, having queued at the entrance) enchanted and intrigued in rediscovering how much of one’s shared experience is connected to one’s archetypal memory. Just think of the vision that from that promontory and from these pavilions and galleries rushes towards Mesopotamia, Baghdad, Iraq, the cradle of civilization, of course, but also of cultural and architectural utopias then overwhelmed by the regime of Saddam Hussein, and by the wars perpetrated and suffered. Pieces of history to reread, relive, rewrite.

Like that new chapter – in the prosaic history of football – that Argentina and France will write, however it goes together on Sunday at Lusail Stadium. On the other hand in Islam, isn’t it precisely through the art of writing and calligraphy that the divine manifests itself in the history of humanity? And wasn’t it perhaps a hand of…God that gave Argentina the 1986 Mexican World Cup? This time other hands could stretch over that Cup. And if they were those of the France captain, the Tottenham goalkeeper Llorris, they would be the first in the history of football to lift that Cup to the sky twice (since he was also captain in Russia 2018). A new story still to be written, precisely, along the thin horizon that divides the sky from the sea here in Doha.