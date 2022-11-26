original title:

Qatar World Cup｜Group B: England drew with the United States

On November 25, England team player Henderson (middle) and the US team player Pulisic (left) scrambled in the game.

On the same day, in the Group B match of the 2022 Qatar World Cup at the Khor Bay Stadium in Qatar, the England team drew 0-0 with the US team.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Lan Hongguang

On November 25, England player Kane was in the game.

On November 25, England player Kane was in the game.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Ming

On November 25, England player Grealish (middle) attacked during the game.

On November 25, England player Grealish (middle) attacked during the game.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Lan Hongguang

On November 25, England goalkeeper Pickford (third from right) made a save during the game.

On November 25, England goalkeeper Pickford (third from right) made a save during the game.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Chen Cheng

On November 25, England player Rashford (left) replaced teammate Saka (middle) in the game.

On November 25, England player Rashford (left) replaced teammate Saka (middle) in the game.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Ming

On November 25, Yoshimi Yamashita (left), the fourth official of the game, was on the sidelines.

On November 25, Yoshimi Yamashita (left), the fourth official of the game, was on the sidelines.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Ming

On November 25, England player Raheem Sterling (right) was substituted during the game.

On November 25, England player Raheem Sterling (right) was substituted during the game.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Ming

On November 25, American team player McKenney (right) competed with England team player Luke Shaw in the match.

On November 25, American team player McKenney (right) competed with England team player Luke Shaw in the match.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xiao Yijiu

On November 25, England player Rice after the game.

On November 25, England player Rice after the game.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Ming

On November 25, England player Kane (third from left) competed for the top in the game.

On November 25, England player Kane (third from left) competed for the top in the game.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Ming

On November 25, England player Kane after the game.

On November 25, England player Kane after the game.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Ming

On November 25, England player Kane (second from left) competed for the top in the game.

On November 25, England player Kane (second from left) competed for the top in the game.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Ming

On November 25, England player Kane after the game.

On November 25, England player Kane after the game.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Ming

On November 25, England player Kane (second from right) missed a chance in the game.

On November 25, England player Kane (second from right) missed a chance in the game.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xiao Yijiu

On November 25, England player Kane (middle) competed with American team players Taylor Adams (right) and Yunus Moussa in the game.

On November 25, England player Kane (middle) competed with American team players Taylor Adams (right) and Yunus Moussa in the game.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Pan Yulong

On November 25, American team player Haji Wright (left) and England player Maguire scrambled in the game.

On November 25, American team player Haji Wright (left) and England player Maguire scrambled in the game.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Pan Yulong

On November 25, England player Stones (right) competed with US team player McKenney in the match.

On November 25, England player Stones (right) competed with US team player McKenney in the match.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Chen Cheng

On November 25, England player Kane (below) missed the chance to score in the game.

On November 25, England player Kane (below) missed the chance to score in the game.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Ming

On November 25, the US team goalkeeper Matt Turner (first from right) made a save during the game.

On November 25, the US team goalkeeper Matt Turner (first from right) made a save during the game.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xiao Yijiu