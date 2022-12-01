Original title: World Cup in Qatar | Cameroon and Brazil will have a lineup rotation at the end of the group stage

Xinhua News Agency, Doha, December 1 (Reporters Wei Hua, Wang Haoming, Yue Dongxing) The Brazilian team, which has already qualified from Group G of the Qatar World Cup, will face Cameroon, the last opponent in the group stage, on the 2nd. Brazil’s head coach Tite 1 Said on the day that the lineup will be rotated to allow more players to get a chance.

On November 28, the Brazilian team played against the Swiss team. The picture shows the Brazilian team’s starting lineup taking a group photo before the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Ming

After two rounds, the Brazilian team won both games. In the final round, they only need 1 point to secure the top spot in the group. It is reported that Ederson will replace Alisson to guard the goal, and Anthony, Martinelli and veteran Alves are all expected to enter the starting lineup.

“Brazil has 26 players at a high level and we are a strong team,” Tite said.

Brazilian midfielder Fabinho also confirmed Tite’s decision, saying: “After the game against Switzerland, the coach revealed the idea of ​​​​rotating the lineup. He wants more players to play. All happy.”

Cameroon currently has 1 point, and only by beating Brazil can they qualify. "We have to stay focused for 90 minutes and I want to see the determination of the players, which will allow us to get the three points," said head coach Ligbert Song.

