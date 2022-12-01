Home Sports World Cup in Qatar | Cameroon and Brazil will have lineup rotation at the end of the group stage_Player_Coach_Cameroon
Sports

World Cup in Qatar | Cameroon and Brazil will have lineup rotation at the end of the group stage_Player_Coach_Cameroon

by admin
World Cup in Qatar | Cameroon and Brazil will have lineup rotation at the end of the group stage_Player_Coach_Cameroon

Original title: World Cup in Qatar | Cameroon and Brazil will have a lineup rotation at the end of the group stage

Xinhua News Agency, Doha, December 1 (Reporters Wei Hua, Wang Haoming, Yue Dongxing) The Brazilian team, which has already qualified from Group G of the Qatar World Cup, will face Cameroon, the last opponent in the group stage, on the 2nd. Brazil’s head coach Tite 1 Said on the day that the lineup will be rotated to allow more players to get a chance.

On November 28, the Brazilian team played against the Swiss team. The picture shows the Brazilian team’s starting lineup taking a group photo before the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Ming

After two rounds, the Brazilian team won both games. In the final round, they only need 1 point to secure the top spot in the group. It is reported that Ederson will replace Alisson to guard the goal, and Anthony, Martinelli and veteran Alves are all expected to enter the starting lineup.

“Brazil has 26 players at a high level and we are a strong team,” Tite said.

Brazilian midfielder Fabinho also confirmed Tite’s decision, saying: “After the game against Switzerland, the coach revealed the idea of ​​​​rotating the lineup. He wants more players to play. All happy.”

Cameroon currently has 1 point, and only by beating Brazil can they qualify. “We have to stay focused for 90 minutes and I want to see the determination of the players, which will allow us to get the three points,” said head coach Ligbert Song.Return to Sohu to see more

See also  Onescu, the globetrotter has returned home. "The name Dolomiti is in my destiny"

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article represent only the author himself. Sohu is an information release platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

You may also like

Juve capital gains, Elkann-Agnelli interception: “They’ve expanded”

Formula 1: homophobic insults to media manager Aston...

Qatar World Cup丨Japanese team 2:1 shocking reversal of...

Germany flop, coach Flick: “Did a good job”....

After the Scottish Open was eliminated, Ding Junhui...

Goal Japan, inside or outside? The 2-1 over...

Qatar World Cup: All-female referee team to debut...

Basketball, Euroleague: Milan – 16 in Vitoria. It’s...

Spanish team coach: Against the Japanese team, he...

Costa Rica-Germany 2-4, both eliminated from the World...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy