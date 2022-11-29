Home Sports World Cup in Qatar, Koulibaly scores and dedicates the goal to Ischia
by admin
The former Napoli defender used to spend his holidays on the island hit by bad weather and a landslide that killed at least 8 people

He left a piece of his heart in Naples and now that his Senegal has passed the group stage of the World Cup in Qatar, Kalidou Koulibaly wanted to dedicate a thought to Ischia, hit by the landslide that killed at least eight people. The island has always been a fixed stop on the holidays of the former Napoli defender, so much so that last September he decided to give away two hundred Neapolitan team t-shirts, with the number 26 and his autograph, as a gift to the young fans of Lacco Ameno.

“I dedicate the goal to Ischia and to all the people of Ischia in this difficult moment. There have been many deaths due to the landslides – he said in the post-match press conference -. I hope it can give him some strength and a smile at this moment so hard”. It was Koulibaly himself who scored the winning goal against Senegal which allowed Ecuador to be eliminated and advance to the round of 16.

November 29, 2022 (change November 29, 2022 | 21:27)

