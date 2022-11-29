He left a piece of his heart in Naples and now that his Senegal has passed the group stage of the World Cup in Qatar, Kalidou Koulibaly wanted to dedicate a thought to Ischia, hit by the landslide that killed at least eight people. The island has always been a fixed stop on the holidays of the former Napoli defender, so much so that last September he decided to give away two hundred Neapolitan team t-shirts, with the number 26 and his autograph, as a gift to the young fans of Lacco Ameno.