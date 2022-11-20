Football today begins a journey into the unknown, he ventures into a planet he has never crossed. At 17 (19 local time), with Qatar-Ecuador, a World Cup without summer, without sky, without history and without Italy starts. There’s a summer heat in Doha, but the location on the calendar is atypical, the matches will drag on like three kings right up to the hut in Bethlehem, the final will be played a week before Christmas. From the fog and November roasted chestnuts of San Siro to the dazzling sun and the luquaimat of Doha, pancakes in syrup.