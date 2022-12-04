World Cup in Qatar | New Play, New Pattern, New Future——Summary of Qatar World Cup Group Stage 2022-12-04 07:42:29.0 Source: Xinhua Net Sports

Authors: Zhang Zewei, Liu Yang, Zheng Xin

The World Cup in Qatar ended the competition for the group stage after producing all the top 16 on the 2nd. The 48 group matches were exciting and exciting enough. With the introduction of new rules and the evolution of a new pattern, football is welcoming a new future.

New rules and new ways of playing – a different World Cup

This is the first time the World Cup has come to the Middle East and held in the northern hemisphere winter. The application of many new rules and new playing methods makes it look different from the past.

As the team’s roster expanded to 26 for the first time, the World Cup in Qatar has become the one with the most participating athletes so far. And each game can have 5 substitutions, which also gives each team more room for adjustment. During the group stage, many teams used up 5 substitutions and adjusted their lineup and tactics well.

Super long stoppage time is a prominent feature of this World Cup. Compared with the stoppage time of about 3 minutes in the past, now it takes 7 or 8 minutes. In the England team’s 6:2 victory over Iran, there was even a total of nearly 30 minutes of stoppage time in the first and second half. FIFA’s move is intended to give fans more time to appreciate the game and crack down on deliberate waste of game time.

The use of new technologies ensures the fairness of the game to the greatest extent. The semi-automatic offside recognition technology used for the first time in the World Cup in Qatar has shown its power in many group matches, especially when Argentina’s three consecutive goals were disallowed in the match against Saudi Arabia. Although the offside penalty has caused some controversy, it is more popular because it is “more accurate” and “fairer”.

New competition and new pattern – the gap between strength and weakness is narrowing

Europe and South America are the most important territory of international football, and they are also the regions with the best popularity and development of football. In the past and for a long time to come, Europe and South America may not be able to shake the strong position of Europe and South America in world football, but the regions of the AFC The rising trend has been revealed.

In the World Cup in Qatar, Japan, South Korea and Australia broke out from each group and advanced to the top 16. This is the first time in the history of the World Cup that three AFC-affiliated teams have entered the knockout round, second only to the eight teams in Europe, and South America. There are only two branches in Africa and Africa.

The Japanese team won the two former World Cup champions in a row in the “death group” with the German team and the Spanish team, thus advancing as the first in the group; 2:1 victory over the Portuguese team led by Ronaldo, which squeezed out Uruguay and advanced to the second place in the group.

On the one hand, there is the rise of emerging forces, and on the other hand, the decline of traditional strong teams. “Four-star Germany”, the second-ranked Belgian team in the world, and the Danish team, the semi-finalists of the last European Championship, not only lost in an upset, but also ended up in the group stage.

Statistics show that no team has won all three matches in the Qatar World Cup group stage, and there are only 5 unbeaten teams. In the 1998 World Cup in France and the 2002 World Cup in Korea and Japan, 12 teams remained unbeaten in the group stage. This shows that in world football, the gap between strong and weak teams is gradually narrowing.

Legends age, new stars rise – football is ushering in a new future

No matter how thrilling and soul-stirring the game is, the protagonist is always the athlete who is fully committed and swaying. The group stage of the Qatar World Cup has written the legends of veterans and witnessed the growth of rookies.

The 37-year-old Ronaldo and the 35-year-old Messi are the “traffic responsibilities” of the World Cup in Qatar. Although they are no longer young, they almost did everything for this “last dance”. In the first match of the group stage, the Portuguese team narrowly beat Ghana 3:2. Cristiano Ronaldo withstood the pressure and scored a penalty in the second half, which was the key to winning the game. World Cup goals.

After the Argentine team lost to Saudi Arabia in the first round, they encountered Mexico in the second round and fell into a stalemate. It was Messi’s “cut to the ground” in the second half that blew the horn and activated the team’s state. A 2-0 win brought Argentina back from the brink of elimination.

Portugal and Argentina both advanced to the knockout stage as the first in the group. The stage of Messi and Ronaldo is still there, and the dream is still there! Along with “Melo”, there are veterans such as Modric and Lewandowski, who are also indispensable for their respective teams.

And some veterans will bid farewell to the World Cup stage forever. Bale, Muller, Gotze, Hazard, De Bruyne, Suarez, Cavani…they who left after the team was eliminated must have a lot of reluctance and unwillingness in their hearts.

Fortunately, someone is always young. The 23-year-old Mbappé showed his speed and attacking power in Qatar, scoring three goals in three games. He led the French team to break the “curse of the defending champion” and became the first team to advance to the top 16; the 19-year-old Bei Lingham gave the team a head start in England’s first 6:2 victory; 20-year-old Pedri and 18-year-old Garvey led the Spanish team to a “youth storm”…

Talented people come out from generation to generation. Rising stars are the future of football.