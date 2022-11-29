Qatar World Cup

Original title: The Netherlands entered the round of 16 and said goodbye to Qatar

Xinhua News Agency, Doha, November 29th (Reporters Yue Dongxing, Wang Haoyu, Xiao Shiyao) The European powerhouse Netherlands team easily defeated the host team Qatar 2-0 in the third round of Qatar World Cup Group A on the evening of the 29th. schedule.

Gakpo’s strong shot and De Jong’s supplementary shot helped the Dutch team, which was much stronger than their opponents, easily win the last game of the group stage.

With two wins and one draw, the Dutch team won the first place in Group A and advanced to the round of 16. In another match in the same group, Senegal defeated Ecuador 2:1 and advanced to second place. Ecuador bid farewell to the unbeaten Qatar team in this cup.

At the Gulf Stadium that night, the “Oranje” continued the 352 formation of “three central defenders + two wingbacks” played by the tactician Van Gaal. The world‘s top central defender Van Dijk leads the defense, Blind and Dumfries take care of both offense and defense, De Roon and De Jong partner in midfield, Klaassen “threads the needle” in the midfielder position, and Depay and Gakpo form a double forward.

In the 26th minute, Gakpo broke into the penalty area decisively after getting the ball in front of the penalty area, and shot into the far corner successfully. The PSV striker has scored in three consecutive games.

In the 49th minute, Depay shot from a small angle at the near post and was saved. De Jong rushed to the goal and scored with a supplementary shot. The Dutch team, who controlled the rhythm of the audience, easily passed.

Before the game, the Qatar team, which had lost two games in a row, had missed the round of 16. After this campaign, according to FIFA statistics, Qatar became the first host team in World Cup history to lose all three group matches and score zero points.

On November 29, Dutch player Frankie de Jong (second from right) attacked in the game and then scored the team’s second goal.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zheng Huansong

The Netherlands defeated Qatar 2-0 in the Group A match of the 2022 Qatar World Cup at the Khor Bay Stadium in Qatar on the same day.

On November 29, Qatar player Pedro Miguel (below) and Netherlands player Memphis Depay scrambled in the match.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Zijian

On November 29, Dutch team player David Klaassen (left) and Qatar team player Hamam Ahmed competed for the top in the match.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Meng Dingbo

On November 29th, Qatar player Abdulaziz Hatem (left) and Netherlands player Cody Gakpo scrambled in the match.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Gang

On November 29, Dutch player Cody Gakpo celebrated after scoring a goal in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Zijian

On November 29, Dutch player Memphis Depay (right) attacked during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Meng Dingbo

On November 29, Dutch team player Denzel Dumfries (left) and Qatar team player Hamam Ahmed scrambled in the match.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Zijian

On November 29, Qatar player Pedro Miguel (right) and Netherlands player Weghorst scrambled in the match.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Gang

On November 29, Dutch player Frenkie de Jong (front left) celebrated with teammate Memphis Depay after scoring a goal in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zheng Huansong

On November 29, Qatar player Hamam Ahmed (above) competed with Netherlands player Denzel Dumfries in a match.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Meng Dingbo

On November 29, Dutch player Van Dijk (right) and goalkeeper Norpert celebrated the victory after the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Meng Dingbo