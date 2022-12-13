Home Sports World Cup, interview with Rudi Garcia: “Morocco’s secret Regragui”
Sports

World Cup, interview with Rudi Garcia: “Morocco’s secret Regragui”

by admin
World Cup, interview with Rudi Garcia: “Morocco’s secret Regragui”

It was the former Roma coach, now in Arabia at Al-Nassr (where Ronaldo could arrive), when he was coaching in the French fifth division, who tracked down the African coach: “He was already a leader then, he created a fantastic group”

There was a boy who we don’t know if he loved the Beatles or the Rolling Stones, but he had an elegant run and the intelligent expression of someone who knows how the world, if taken the right way, could also become an extraordinary playground. Here, observing that boy on the sidelines, Walid Regragui, future coach of Morocco surprise of the World Cup, there was a young man of about thirty, who in his eyes had that “extra” of those who will make people talk about self. His name was Rudi Garcia and now he is on the phone with us, while he runs in a taxi to go to the airport, where a flight to Riyadh awaits him and a team – Al-Nassr – which is on everyone’s lips right now because it could be the future destination of Cristiano Ronaldo.

See also  Aggrieved!Arsenal's 5-game winning streak in all competitions ends the Premier League, Manchester City's 10-game losing streak

You may also like

Meloni locks down the maneuver: “Pos without commissions?...

Ferrari appoints Fred Vasseur as team principal and...

CBA Comprehensive: Zhejiang Chouzhou won 12 consecutive victories

Chinese team wins 9 gold medals at World...

Ferrari F1 official Frederic Vasseur appointed new team...

Argentina-Croatia and France-Morocco, Luigi Garlando’s analysis

Pereyra doesn’t move from Udine in January

Basketball game Saturday 314 NBA Timberwolves VS Trail...

Juve investigation, Ronaldo’s card and the debt to...

2022 China Tennis Tour Professional Finals (Macau): Cui...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy