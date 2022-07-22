eugene (usa)

»A painful choice» that of Marcell Jacobs, forced to retire a couple of hours from the semifinal of the 100 World Championships. An injury, the umpteenth of a troubled season, deprives the queen of the World Athletics Championships of the Olympic champion, the man most awaited.

In the end, Eugene’s world podium is all American with Fred Kerley gold medal in 9’86, ahead of compatriots Bracy and Bromell for the triumph of the home fans. After difficult weeks, spent in pursuit of a physical condition never found due to the many repeated ailments, the most painful decision arrives. The strain on the batteries gave him a contracture in his thigh. Useless attempts to alleviate the situation, two hours from the semifinal, with a note, the FIDAL announces the decision of the Olympian: “Contracture against the great adductor of the right thigh” explains the Federatletica. “Since this is a clinical picture that can put muscle integrity at risk and lead to injuries, it was decided not to allow participation in the race”. And a few minutes later, on the social profiles, Jacobs, who even after the effort in the battery had said he was convinced he wanted to “go all the way”, comments his decision, “a painful but inevitable choice” in order not to risk an injury anymore serious “and a promise:” I’m a fighter, I’ll make you dream again. ” “There is nothing I love more than racing and competing. I am a fighter and it is with this spirit that I decided not to miss the appointment with the World Cup. But now, in order not to risk a more serious injury, I have to postpone the comparison to the next important races, after a full recovery. I make this promise to the Italians and my fans: I will do my best to keep you dreaming ».

«It was not easy, until the last second we evaluated what to do – explains coach Paolo Camossi to the Fidal website – Before the World Cup we worked well, the pains had gone away, but we knew that the unknown would be the high intensity. In the battery Marcell felt a twinge in the adductor that prevented him from being himself: he underwent all the necessary physiotherapy, then woke up sore. The ultrasound showed a contracture and we know that compromising the adductor would mean ending the season. Who decided on the renunciation? The last word was from the blue group. Jacobs is very sorry for not giving emotions to himself and to others – continues Camossi – But we saw the final together and we are very happy for the future: he made us understand that there is no real dominator in world speed, and we knew Kerley’s 9.79 would not be repeated in subsequent rounds. Now we need to get straight into the Europeans of Monaco mentality ». –