Home Sports World Cup, Japan-Costa Rica 0-1: Fuller’s goal
Sports

World Cup, Japan-Costa Rica 0-1: Fuller’s goal

by admin
World Cup, Japan-Costa Rica 0-1: Fuller’s goal

The Ticos solve it ten minutes from the end, causing trouble for Nagatomo and his associates. The Germans are now back in the race, provided they don’t lose against Spain

The beauty of Group E is that every day everything changes: first the favorite Germany collapses with the Japanese, then the Japanese throw themselves away against Costa Rica. The Ticos win and rise to 3 points in the standings, like Japan and Spain. First half with few jolts: Costa Rica takes off the “whims” of shooting towards goal for the first time in this World Cup with Joel Campbell who however does not aim for the mirror. Little else.

In the second half, Moriyasu’s team raises the pressure: Morita kicks, Navas rejects with a nice reflex. Then Soma’s right goes wide. Costa Rica, on the other hand, hits the mark in the first lunge: Japanese defensive error, Tejeda sets up for Fuller who guesses the left-handed one around. Zero to one, the Ticos are partying. The attacks by Japan were useless in the final. Costa Rica’s coup makes Germany very happy and tonight, if they don’t lose against Spain, they will reopen the games for qualification.

Soon the complete service

November 27, 2022 (change November 27, 2022 | 1:05 pm)

© breaking latest news

See also  Belgium, Lukaku on the bench against Morocco

You may also like

Theo Hernandez, assist-man in France as in Milan

Brazil, Tite accuses: ‘Too many fouls on Neymar,...

Queiroz, the coach of Iran: his story, Ronaldo,...

Usa-Iran at high voltage: the flag, Klinsmann and...

World Cup, Forlan: “My Uruguay is ready for...

Motorhomes in winter: tips for trouble-free travel

Udinese grappling with the Nuytinck and Pereyra nodes,...

Giacomo Agostini, the legend of the blue motorcycle...

Qatar 2022, Belgium, the players’ cars: the Courtois...

The hosts have lost two games in a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy