The Ticos solve it ten minutes from the end, causing trouble for Nagatomo and his associates. The Germans are now back in the race, provided they don’t lose against Spain
The beauty of Group E is that every day everything changes: first the favorite Germany collapses with the Japanese, then the Japanese throw themselves away against Costa Rica. The Ticos win and rise to 3 points in the standings, like Japan and Spain. First half with few jolts: Costa Rica takes off the “whims” of shooting towards goal for the first time in this World Cup with Joel Campbell who however does not aim for the mirror. Little else.
In the second half, Moriyasu’s team raises the pressure: Morita kicks, Navas rejects with a nice reflex. Then Soma’s right goes wide. Costa Rica, on the other hand, hits the mark in the first lunge: Japanese defensive error, Tejeda sets up for Fuller who guesses the left-handed one around. Zero to one, the Ticos are partying. The attacks by Japan were useless in the final. Costa Rica’s coup makes Germany very happy and tonight, if they don’t lose against Spain, they will reopen the games for qualification.
November 27, 2022 (change November 27, 2022 | 1:05 pm)
