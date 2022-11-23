How good is the Japanese team for the 2022 Qatar World Cup?Analysis of the strength level of the Japanese national team

The Japanese team is the first team in the top 32 of the Qatar World Cup to announce its squad. Of the 26 players, as many as 20 play for European clubs. However, there was news that three players were injured, and there were still many injuries on the roster. The Japanese team in the “death group” could be described as perilous.

This is the seventh consecutive World Cup for Japan since qualifying for the World Cup finals for the first time in 1998. They have entered the round of 16 in three World Cups in 2002, 2010 and 2018. The Japanese team, which is exquisite in technology and good at pass control, is dominant in Asia. When the head coach Mori Yasuichi announced the roster on November 1, he vowed to lead the Japanese team to the quarterfinals and rewrite history.

In the World Cup four years ago, the Japanese team, which changed coaches before the battle, advanced to the round of 16 as the second place in the group, achieving its pre-match goal. In the eighth-finals, the Japanese team was reversed by the Belgian team 3:2 with a two-goal lead, only one step away from the quarter-finals.

In this World Cup qualifier, the Japanese team stumbled all the way, and Moriyasu faced the crisis of getting out of class for a while. Fortunately, they finally stabilized their mentality and won the World Cup ticket as the second place in the group. However, Mori Hoichi’s goal of the quarter-finals seems a bit too radical. After all, their three opponents in Group E are Germany, Spain and Costa Rica.

The 54-year-old Mori Yasuichi has led the Hiroshima Sanfrecce team to three Japanese J-League championships. He took over the national team coach after the World Cup in Russia. His tactics since he took office have been summarized by the Japanese media as “defensive attack” and “vertical fast attack”. He basically adopts a 4231 or 433 formation, blocks the opponent’s attack with a strong defense, consumes the opponent’s patience, waits for an opportunity to steal the ball from the rear, switches offense and defense quickly, and breaks through vertically. Mori Yasuichi’s tactics are more pragmatic and very flexible. Some Japanese media ridiculed this as “a tactic without tactics”, but the new generation of players feel that this tactic is convenient for “playing subjective initiative”. Midfielder Aoshi Tanaka, who plays for the Bundesliga Dusseldorf team, said that Moriyasu guided them to make changes depending on the opponent’s situation. Compared with very well-formed tactics, players can be more flexible.

The average age of the 26 players in the Japanese team is about 28 years old, and they are in their prime. Due to Yuta Nakayama’s serious injury and withdrawal, Shuto Machino, the striker of the Shonan Bima Club in Japan’s domestic league, rushed to the top. The final number of players in the team playing for European clubs was 19, of which 13 were from the five major European leagues. There are 19 players participating in the World Cup for the first time. Yuya Osako and Genki Haraguchi who participated in the last World Cup were upset, showing Moriyasuka’s determination to update.

The 36-year-old Nagatomo Yuto will play for the fourth time, becoming one of the Japanese players who have participated in the most World Cups. In the past four years, he had a drifting period without a club to go to and faced the embarrassment of reduced playing opportunities, but in the end he was re-selected with his rich experience at the left back position and his performance on the field. Central defender Asahi Yoshida, who plays for Schalke 04 in the Bundesliga, also took on the role of captain after the World Cup in Russia. This tournament will be the third time for the 34-year-old to participate in the World Cup. He has repeatedly stated that he must lead the Japanese team to the quarter-finals.

Among the players of the new generation and the Mesozoic generation, whether it is Takumi Minano, who has superb shooting skills, or Kenhide Kubo, a talented player of the “post-00s”, they are already well-known. The extremely fast Ligue 1 Reims winger Junya Ito and the recently hot breakthrough player Kaoru Misaki in the Premier League Brighton team are considered to be the two most threatening offensive points for the Japanese team.

In addition to the severe group situation, Mori Yasuichi’s biggest challenge is player injuries. Arsenal defender Kenhiro Fuan is the core of the Japanese team’s defense. Last week, he was substituted with a right leg injury in the game. He was once worried that he would miss Qatar. A bigger blow came in this week’s Bundesliga match, when Stuttgart captain Hang Endo was concussed and comatose during the game. As the absolute midfield core of the Japanese team, he is almost irreplaceable. However, judging from the current news, the two are more optimistic about catching up with the World Cup.

In addition, Itakura Akira, Asano Takuma, Kubo Kenhide, Morita Hidemasa, and Tanaka Aoir are all in the stage of recovery from injuries. Although Mori Hoichi emphasized that “sent trainers and doctors to Europe to confirm the injuries of the relevant players and received reassuring information”, it cannot be denied that the injuries cast a cloud over the team’s dream of the quarter-finals.

At present, the coaching team of the Japanese team and the seven players playing in China have all arrived in Doha. Their first game will usher in the German team. Japanese media believe that this will largely determine the fate of the team. There is also an optimistic voice that the Japanese team is not without a chance of winning due to the large number of players playing in Germany. There are also Japanese media pointing out that compared with the two former world champions Germany and Spain, the team does not pay enough attention to the Costa Rica team. The Japanese team should learn the lesson of the three-game losing streak in the 1998 World Cup in France-too focused on dealing with Argentina and Croatia. Team, the results lost to the Jamaica team for the first time.

Japanese media generally believe that the World Cup in Qatar is a World Cup that is crucial to Japanese football. “The era of Keisuke Honda and Shinji Kagawa is over. The World Cup is a game that people who don’t understand football pay attention to. If there are no new offensive heroes born here, Japanese football will go to a cold winter.” (Reporter Yang Ting)

