[Sina Sports News on the 5th]At 03:00 (Qatar local time 21:00 on the 4th), the 2022 World Cup 1/8 finals began. England beat Senegal 3-0. Henderson, Kane and Saka scored successively. Foden 2 assists. England will face France.

England only used Saka in rotation. Senegal only used Diatta and Mendy in rotation.

Maguire made a pass error, Diatta made a cross, Diatta’s shot was blocked by Stones, and Thrall shot higher from close range. England made another pass error to give a gift, Thrall made a direct pass, Dia’s shot from the upper left corner of the small penalty area was saved by Pickford again.

England (4-2-3-1): 1-Pickford; 2-Walker, 5-Stones (77′, 15-Dell), 6-Maguire, 3-Luke Shaw; 8-Henderson (82′, 14-Phillips), 4-Rice, 22-Bellingham (76′, 19-Mount); 7-Saka (65′, 7-Glares) , 9-Kane, 20-Foden (65′, 11-Rashford).

Senegal (4-2-3-1): 16-Mendy; 21-Sabaly, 3-Coulibaly, 22-Diallo, 14-Jacobs (84′, 12-Baro- Toure); 11-Sis (46′, 26-Guye), 6-Mendy; 15-Diata (46′, 17-Sarr), 13-Ndiaye (46′, 20- Dieng), 18-Sarr; 9-Dia (72′, 19-Didehiou).