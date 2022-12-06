Home Sports World Cup-Kane scored Foden 2 assists England 3-0 against France- Shangbao Indonesia
Sports

World Cup-Kane scored Foden 2 assists England 3-0 against France- Shangbao Indonesia

by admin
World Cup-Kane scored Foden 2 assists England 3-0 against France- Shangbao Indonesia

December 06, 2022 at 18:31 PM

78

[Sina Sports News on the 5th]At 03:00 (Qatar local time 21:00 on the 4th), the 2022 World Cup 1/8 finals began. England beat Senegal 3-0. Henderson, Kane and Saka scored successively. Foden 2 assists. England will face France.

England only used Saka in rotation. Senegal only used Diatta and Mendy in rotation.

Maguire made a pass error, Diatta made a cross, Diatta’s shot was blocked by Stones, and Thrall shot higher from close range. England made another pass error to give a gift, Thrall made a direct pass, Dia’s shot from the upper left corner of the small penalty area was saved by Pickford again.

England (4-2-3-1): 1-Pickford; 2-Walker, 5-Stones (77′, 15-Dell), 6-Maguire, 3-Luke Shaw; 8-Henderson (82′, 14-Phillips), 4-Rice, 22-Bellingham (76′, 19-Mount); 7-Saka (65′, 7-Glares) , 9-Kane, 20-Foden (65′, 11-Rashford).

Senegal (4-2-3-1): 16-Mendy; 21-Sabaly, 3-Coulibaly, 22-Diallo, 14-Jacobs (84′, 12-Baro- Toure); 11-Sis (46′, 26-Guye), 6-Mendy; 15-Diata (46′, 17-Sarr), 13-Ndiaye (46′, 20- Dieng), 18-Sarr; 9-Dia (72′, 19-Didehiou).

See also  Foreign media: Putin ordered the Russian army to continue the offensive in Ukraine and focus on Donetsk - Shangbao Indonesia

You may also like

Rivaldo is a legendary Brazilian player

Check the criminal and sports shield: super amnesty...

Banchero and Italy: what needs to change for...

Morocco – Spain: live live Soccer World Cup...

Juve risks exclusion from UEFA matches: what you...

Arsenal-Milan, free tickets and travel to Dubai |...

Qatar World Cup | Portugal coach Santos:Undecided against...

Lotito at the Colalucci award: ‘Me, Milinkovic, Immobile,...

World Cup-Mbappe 1 pass 2 shots Giroud goal...

Edible gold: price, flavor and food properties

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy