Home Sports World Cup “Little Wonton Wrap” Prince became popular and he responded: Thank you Chinese netizens for making emoji packs
Sports

World Cup “Little Wonton Wrap” Prince became popular and he responded: Thank you Chinese netizens for making emoji packs

by admin
World Cup “Little Wonton Wrap” Prince became popular and he responded: Thank you Chinese netizens for making emoji packs

World Cup “Little Wonton Wrap” Prince became popular and responded: Thank you Chinese netizens for making emoticons

2022-11-24 19:07:08 Source: Fast Technology Author: Wan Nan Editor: Wan Nan Comment()Click to copy the title and link of this article

The mascot of this World Cup in Qatar is La’eeb (the Chinese name is transliterated as Raib) with local characteristics, which means “superior player” in Arabic.

At the opening ceremony, Raib was made into a vivid 3D image. Chinese netizens jokingly called it “little wonton skin” and “Arabian flying carpet” after seeing it.

Interestingly, in the stands of the opening game, the camera captured a prince in the auditorium. His demeanor and movements followed the rhythm of the home team, just like Raib.

Unexpectedly, after the Internet social platform became popular, this audience was found,In the video, he thanked Chinese netizens for making emoticons, and said, “I have watched all the interesting videos! Welcome to visit Qatar if you have the opportunity.”

It is worth mentioning that according to the information displayed on Qichacha App, the “Raib” trademark was applied for registration by natural person Wang Moumou earlier this month. It is 68125875, the trademark type is an ordinary trademark, and the current trademark status is displayed as “registration application”.

World Cup

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Editor in charge: Wan Nan

  • Support tipping

  • supportpeople

  • be opposed to

  • reward

Article value scoring

current article rating sharepeople rate

You may also like

777 Partners is targeting 64.7% of Hertha Berlin

Quincitava without limits The seventh win to stay...

TvB Experience: Edoardo on the bench for Treviso...

Beckham negotiates with a consortium of partners to...

Davis, Tiafoe with headphones during the US anthem....

Zanellati, the disputed bomber to Robbio for love

Montalto redeems himself and hopes to overturn the...

Genoa, the new ownership buys Herta Berlin

Last stage: the history of the Bologna pound

World Cup Switzerland vs Cameroon, who can win?...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy