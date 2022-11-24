World Cup “Little Wonton Wrap” Prince became popular and responded: Thank you Chinese netizens for making emoticons

The mascot of this World Cup in Qatar is La’eeb (the Chinese name is transliterated as Raib) with local characteristics, which means “superior player” in Arabic.

At the opening ceremony, Raib was made into a vivid 3D image. Chinese netizens jokingly called it “little wonton skin” and “Arabian flying carpet” after seeing it.

Interestingly, in the stands of the opening game, the camera captured a prince in the auditorium. His demeanor and movements followed the rhythm of the home team, just like Raib.

Unexpectedly, after the Internet social platform became popular, this audience was found,In the video, he thanked Chinese netizens for making emoticons, and said, “I have watched all the interesting videos! Welcome to visit Qatar if you have the opportunity.”

It is worth mentioning that according to the information displayed on Qichacha App, the “Raib” trademark was applied for registration by natural person Wang Moumou earlier this month. It is 68125875, the trademark type is an ordinary trademark, and the current trademark status is displayed as “registration application”.