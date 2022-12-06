Croatian Donnarumma has grown up. Not as big as imagined, perhaps, but for that (perhaps) there is still some time available. The man who gave Croatia the quarter-finals is called Dominik Livakovic. He is 27 years old, plays between goal and has been a regular in the Croatian Serie A for eleven seasons. When he was a minor it was thought he would have been among the best in the role, in the end he was branded as “good but too distracted”. Qatar represented the right opportunity to strip that label off, against Japan Dominik may have managed to do it once and for all.