Home Sports World Cup, Livakovic and Croatia’s hero with Casillas as his idol
Sports

World Cup, Livakovic and Croatia’s hero with Casillas as his idol

by admin
World Cup, Livakovic and Croatia’s hero with Casillas as his idol

“The best moment of my career”. He is the third in World Cup history to save three penalties in the same match. In 2006 he succeeded the Portuguese Ricardo, in 2018 the Croatian Subasic, another legend of Dominik and partner of him four years ago in Russia

Croatian Donnarumma has grown up. Not as big as imagined, perhaps, but for that (perhaps) there is still some time available. The man who gave Croatia the quarter-finals is called Dominik Livakovic. He is 27 years old, plays between goal and has been a regular in the Croatian Serie A for eleven seasons. When he was a minor it was thought he would have been among the best in the role, in the end he was branded as “good but too distracted”. Qatar represented the right opportunity to strip that label off, against Japan Dominik may have managed to do it once and for all.

See also  Terzic: Borussia Dortmund ready to prove they hope Sule won't be sidelined for too long – yqqlm

You may also like

South Korean commentator publicly apologized to Mori Hoichi,...

Empoli, 2-1 at Sturm Graz, Lammers and Ismajili...

Piero Hincapie, who is the defender of Bayer...

Sottana for Africa: “A basketball camp in Madagascar...

Germany, Bierhoff official resignation –

World Cup-Neymar Vinicius scored Brazil 4-1 South Korea...

Football, nightmare of taxes and installments: distance between...

Football recommendation analysis: Monday 054 World Cup Brazil...

Football crisis; Cairo: “We don’t deserve it but...

[World Cup]Neymar scored and the Cubs passed Brazil...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy