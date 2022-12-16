Invitation from the French president to the injured: Lucas Hernandez stopped by Bayern, there is also Kanté. Benzema could have played but it won’t happen, Deschamps: “I prefer not to answer”

by our correspondent Sebastiano Vernazza

Emmanuel Macron is working on the Benzema case, so said the French Minister of Sport, Amelie Oudea-Castera, and the fact that the President of the Republic is interested in the matter demonstrates how delicate the story is and agitates France 48 hours from the final against the ‘Argentina. Benzema injured his left thigh the day before the start of the World Cup and returned to Spain, to Madrid, to recover and resume training. Didier Deschamps didn’t replace him, he’s still on the list of 26 that Fifa raises before each game. He recovered from the contracture, evidently not that serious, yesterday he played in Real Madrid’s friendly match against Leganes. Nothing would prevent France from recalling him to Doha to take him to the bench and use him if necessary. It won’t happen, though. Deschamps at the press conference froze those who asked him about the possible “callback” of Benzema: “I prefer not to answer, let’s move on to the next question please”.

All summoned — Today the point is another: will Benzema fly to Qatar to attend the final, at least as a very special fan? Here Macron intervened. The French president would like to embark on the state plane the French internationals who were unable to participate in the World Cup due to injuries: Kanté, Pogba, Benzema. Real Madrid have left Benzema free to go to Doha or not, the choice will be his. Despite the rumors related to the therapies for the recovery from the knee injury, Juventus have authorized Pogba to respond to the invitation. Macron would also like Lucas Hernandez with him, fresh from surgery on his right knee, but Bayern Munich said no, a six-hour transfer each way, twelve round trips, too long distances to cover for those who have just undergone surgery. See also Inzaghi returns to the Olimpico to challenge his past

Quarrel Karim — And Benzema? So far the 2022 Ballon d’Or has been silent, at the time of writing no reaction from him, not even on social media. In Madrid they say he was disappointed by the coldness shown by Deschamps towards him. In Paris, others go further and speak of bad moods in the locker room, not all French players would like Benzema’s return to the group for the final. It is said that Deschamps is disappointed because Benzema would not have said words of thanks to him when the Ballon d’Or was handed over. A series of misunderstandings that would explode in the hours following the accident. It is not clear whether it was Benzema who decided to leave Qatar or whether it was Deschamps who encouraged the center forward to return to Europe for treatment, which would have embittered the player. Between misunderstandings and unspoken things we have come this far, with Macron as a very special mediator.

