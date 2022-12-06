Home Sports World Cup-Mbappe 1 pass 2 shots Giroud goal France 3-1 eliminated Poland-Shangbao Indonesia
December 06, 2022 at 18:31 PM

World Cup-Mbappe 1 pass 2 shots Giroud goal France 3-1 eliminated Poland-Shangbao Indonesia

December 06, 2022 at 18:31 PM

82

[Sina Sports News on the 5th]At 23:00 (Qatar local time 18:00), the 2022 World Cup 1/8 finals began to compete, France beat Poland 3-1, Giroud scored, Mbappe scored 2 shots and 1 pass, Lewandowski Save face.

France rotated 9 people and sent all the main players to fight. Poland only used Kaminski in the rotation. Griezmann takes a corner kick and Varane heads it wide from close range. Dembele made a pass from the right side of the penalty area, and Giroud missed the empty goal. Griezmann passed the ball, and Mbappe’s shot from the left side of the penalty area was saved by Szczesny from the near corner.

France (4-2-3-1): 1-Lori; 5-Conde (92′, 3-Disassi), 4-Varane, 18-Pamecano, 22-Special Olympics; 8-Chuameni (66′, 13-Fofana), 14-Rabiot; 11-Dembele (76′, 20-Keman), 7-Griezmann, 10-Mba Pei; 9-Giroud (76′, 26-Thuram).

Poland (3-4-2-1): 1-Szczesny; 15-Glick, 14-Kiviol (87′, 5-Bednarek), 18-Bereshinski ;2-Kash, 19-Szymanski (64′, 7-Milik), 10-Koryjowiak (71′,6-Belik), 24-Frankowski (87 ‘, 11-Grosicki); 20-Jelinski, 13-Kaminski (71’, 21-Zaleski); 9-Lewandowski.

