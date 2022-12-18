Original title: World Cup-Messi Angel scored Mbappe double-sound Argentina 2-2 France into overtime

At 23:00 on the evening of December 18th, Beijing time, the 2022 World Cup in Qatar ushered in the final. At the Lusail Stadium, Argentina played against France. The two teams drew 2-2 within 90 minutes, Messi opened the scoring with a penalty kick, Di Maria expanded the advantage for Argentina, and Mbappe scored twice in the second half. The game was dragged into overtime.

Messi played for the 26th time in the World Cup, surpassing Matthaus to become the first in history. In the 5th minute, McAllister shot vigorously with his right foot from the left side of the arc in the penalty area, and Lori made sure to catch the ball. In the 8th minute, DePaul shot with his right foot from the right side of the arc in the penalty area, and Varane blocked the ball out of the baseline with his legs. In 17 minutes, Messi made a direct pass from the middle, DePaul knocked across the right, and Di Maria pushed and kicked with his right foot from the middle of the penalty area. In the 21st minute, Dembele tripped Di Maria behind his back in the penalty area, and the referee immediately whistled a penalty kick. Messi tricked Lloris and pushed the penalty kick into the bottom right corner of the goal with his left foot. 1-0, Argentina opened the scoring first, Messi scored 6 goals to lead the scorer list!

In 32 minutes, McAllister made a strong shot from the instep of his right foot in front of the penalty area on the left side, and the ball missed the sideline. In the 36th minute, Messi made a pass from the midfielder with his back, Alvarez made a straight pass from the right side of the midfielder, McAllister knocked offside from the right, and Di Maria pushed his left foot to score the goal. 2-0, Argentina expanded its advantage! France replaced Dembele and Giroud with Mouani and Marcos Thuram, and Mbappe switched to center forward. In the 6th minute of stoppage time in the first half, Enzo Fernandez knocked down Muani and was given a yellow card.

At the beginning of the second half, neither side made substitutions. In 49 minutes, Messi made a direct pass from the middle, and Di Maria made a pass from the left. DePaul volleyed with his right foot from the right side of the penalty area and was saved by Lori. In 55 minutes, Rabiot uprooted DePaul and was given a yellow card. Four minutes later, Di Maria made a direct pass. Alvarez shot a low shot from a small angle with his left foot on the left side of the penalty area. Lloris saved the ball with one hand. In 61 minutes, Di Maria made a cross from the left side of the penalty area, and Messi pushed his right foot in front of the small penalty area on the right side and passed the sliding goal near the corner.

Argentina replaced Di Maria with Acuña. In 71 minutes, Mbappe shot from the center of the penalty area with his right foot over the crossbar. France replaced Griezmann and Te with Camavinga and Koeman. In 72 minutes, Messi made a cross from the left, and Enzo Fernandez shot with his right foot from the top of the penalty area and was thrown. In the 80th minute, Otamendi tripped Muani from behind in the penalty area, and the referee whistled a penalty immediately. Mbappe pushed the ball into the lower left corner of the goal with his right foot, 1-2, France got back a goal! In the 81st minute, Marcus Thuram picked a pass from the middle, and Mbappe volleyed the goal with his right foot from the upper left corner of the penalty area. 2-2, France equalized the score, Mbappe scored twice and scored 7 goals to overtake Messi to lead the scorer list!

In 84 minutes, Enzo Fernandez shot vigorously with his right foot from the top of the penalty area, and Yu Pamecano blocked the ball. In the 87th minute, Marcus Thuram was warned by a yellow card for diving in the Argentine penalty area. Six minutes later, Mbappe’s right-footed shot from the top of the penalty area was blocked by Christian Romero. In 94 minutes, Camavinga made an inverted triangle cross from the left side of the penalty area. Rabio pushed forward with his left foot. Emiliano Martinez reacted quickly and saved the ball. Giroud, who was replaced, protested too much Received a yellow card. In 97 minutes, Messi made a strong shot with his left foot from the top of the arc in the penalty area. Lloris flew to hold the ball out of the crossbar. Acuña uprooted Coman after 1 minute and was warned by a yellow card. The two teams scored 2-2 in 90 minutes and the game entered overtime.

Argentina (4-3-3): 23-Emiliano Martinez/26-Molina, 13-Christian Romero, 19-Otamendi, 3-Tagliafico/ 7-DePaul, 24-Enzo-Fernandez, 20-McAllister/10-Messi, 9-Alvarez, 11-Di Maria (64’8-Acuna)

France (4-2-3-1): 1-Lori/5-Conde, 4-Varane, 18-Upamecano, 22-Special Olympics (71’20-Coman)/8- Chuameni, 14-Rabiot/11-Dembele (41’12-Mouani), 7-Griezmann (71’25-Camawenga), 10-Mbappe/9 – Giroud (41’26-Marcus Thuram)

