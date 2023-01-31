Home Sports World Cup, Messi does not forget the episode: “I don’t like what I did”
World Cup, Messi does not forget the episode: "I don't like what I did"

World Cup, Messi does not forget the episode: “I don’t like what I did”

Argentina has returned to the top of the world and rewritten history. Needless to say, he was among the protagonists of the winning ride, Leo Messi. The Argentinian alien gave his first interview as world champion to the Urbana Play newspaper.

One of the best moments remember of this World Cup will be the post-match against the Netherlands in the quarter-finals. The match ended on penalties and tension was at its maximum, with several clashes both on and off the pitch in the press conference. The tones have been very heated since the days preceding the match. “I don’t have it thought to what I said to the microphones post game, it came out at the moment. I knew everything they had commented before the match, what Van Gaal he had said about us. Some of my teammates also asked me if I had heard what she said. I don’t like what I did, as well as I do not like leave that image, but these are things that can happen”.

