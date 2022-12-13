Home Sports World Cup: Messi surpasses Batistuta and Rossi and reaches Matthaus
World Cup: Messi surpasses Batistuta and Rossi and reaches Matthaus

World Cup: Messi surpasses Batistuta and Rossi and reaches Matthaus

La Pulce with 11 goals (8 of which earned the advantage, one more than Pablito, Gerd Muller and Luis Suarez) surpassed Batistuta, becoming the best Argentine scorer ever at the World Cup, and hooked Matthaus with the 25th world championship match. But not only…

Once upon a time there was a sad Leo. The one who put on the albiceleste tank top and entered a parallel universe, in which Messi was no longer the one with 7 Ballon d’Ors, 4 Champions Leagues, 10 Liga, 7 Copa del Rey, 3 Club World Cups and we could go on until tomorrow to rattle off numbers and records.

