In October 1991, the Italian Football Federation chaired by Antonio Matarrese organized a conference entitled ‘Africa 2000’ in Coverciano. Invited various poppies of African football, from the president of the Caf Issa Hayatou to the great Roger Milla, and personalities from the Italian one. Among these Arrigo Sacchi, fresh new coach of the national team, who said with conviction: “African football is the football of 2000”.