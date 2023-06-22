World Cup Monday: USA vs Wales World Cup Match_Overall_Player_Aspects

World Cup Monday: USA vs Wales World Cup Match

Good afternoon, come and watch the World Cup with your golf friends!

This game is the United States vs Wales

U.S.

The overall lineup of the United States is mostly teams serving in European leagues. The strength should not be underestimated, and the average age of the players is 24.2, which is quite young. The team’s offensive firepower output is stable, with an average of 1.7 goals per game in the past 10 rounds, and the performance of the striker is quite good. The performance on the defensive end is equally impressive, conceding less than 1 goal per game, and the defensive performance is remarkable. The team’s performance at home is outstanding, and they have not lost a single game in the past 10 rounds. The overall competitiveness is quite strong.

Wales

Wales is assigned in Group B and is known as the European Red Dragon. Most of the team’s players this time are serving in the Premier League. Daniel, Ben Davis and other players have a lot more experience than their opponents, the United States. The firepower output on the offensive end has declined slightly, with an average of 1.1 goals per game in the last 10 rounds, and the performance on the front line is acceptable. The performance of the defensive end has a downward trend, with an average of 1.4 goals conceded per game, and the overall defense has a slight loophole. Moreover, the team’s combat ability in the away game is not good, only one win in the last 5 rounds of away games, and the overall competitiveness is low.

In the record of the historical battle between the two sides, in last year’s international competition, it ended with a 0-0 tie, and there is no advantage in the mentality advantage of the track record. In terms of recent situation, the output of the United States on the offensive end is relatively stable, and there are many blooming situations. The performance on the defensive line is also good, and there are often zero opponents. However, only one player in the team has participated in the World Cup. The overall experience insufficient.

The soul player of Wales, Bell, continued to lead the national team in this battle. The overall performance was good, but the team had serious problems in the defense line and conceded a lot of goals. In terms of data, the initial support for the main handicap of 0.25 goals, looking at the recent performance and status of both sides, overall, I am optimistic that the home team has a high probability of winning this game.Return to Sohu to see more

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article represent only the author himself. Sohu is an information release platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

