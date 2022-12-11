by our correspondent GBOlivero

Morocco writes a fantastic page of history by bringing Africa to the semi-final of a World Cup for the first time. The success of Regragui’s team against Portugal is well deserved in terms of attitude, tactical plan, commitment and also quality. Yes, quality, because Morocco plays well, driven by a splendid Ounahi. And instead Portugal never lights up, betrayed by its stars. Ronaldo only enters the second half and does not affect: among the reasons why this quarter-final goes down in history there is perhaps also the last performance in high-level football by CR7. But to find out if it really will be so, there is time. The certainty of the evening is Morocco’s qualification for the semi-final against France.

FIRST HALF — Portugal tries to impose technical supremacy right from the start by managing the ball with the quality of its interpreters. In the 5th minute Bounou had to dive to deflect a close-range header from Joao Felix. But Morocco’s reaction comes within 120 seconds, with a gap from En-Nesyri. The aggressiveness of the Africans frightens the Portuguese who lose control of the match also due to the lack of brilliance of Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva. Fernando Santos’ choice to renounce William Carvalho in favor of Neves is not convincing: when Morocco raises the pressure, his team gradually gets into trouble. In the 24th minute, a cross from Ziyech was deflected with a header by En-Nesyri. In midfield, Ounahi shines, a midfielder with the feet of an attacking midfielder, who gets his teammates around by always organizing the maneuver in an imaginative way. Portugal relies on some flare-ups and in the 31st minute they nearly take the lead: Joao Felix gets back a short clearance from El-Yamiq, shoots towards goal, the shot is deflected by El-Yamiq himself, the trajectory displaces Bounou, but the ball goes out by very little. Morocco responded with splendid action involving Ziyech, Ounahi, Boufal and Attiat-Allah before Amallah’s inaccurate shot. A few seconds later Diogo Costa effortlessly blocked a central shot from Boufal. In the 42nd minute, however, the Portugal goalkeeper made a mistake and Morocco scored: Ounahi cut the field with the ball at his foot, won a tackle with too soft Bernardo Silva, passed to Attiah-Allah, whose cross was deflected into the net by head from En-Nesyri who takes advantage of a light marking by Ruben Dias and an empty exit by Diogo Costa. Impressive, however, the detachment of the attacker from Morocco: a “Ronaldi-like” athletic gesture that Cristiano watches from the bench. Before the break Bruno Fernandes hit the crossbar with a splendid flying shot, Morocco squandered a favorable restart and Portugal protested in vain over a contact between Hakimi and Guerreiro in the opposing area. See also The second gold! Feng Yanke won the Men's Sabre Individual B gold medal at the Paralympic Games

SECOND HALF — At the start of the second half Morocco almost doubled with a double attempt by El-Yamiq who missed the goal by a few centimetres. Fernando Santos decides to intervene: out Guerreiro and Neves, in Cancelo and Ronaldo. In the 12th minute Morocco lost captain Saiss to an injury and Regragui found himself with three quarters of the starting defense out due to the absence of the other centre-back Aguerd and Mazraoui. A minute later, perhaps not surprisingly, Portugal had a great chance in the Moroccan box, but Ramos missed his header from Otavio’s cross. In the 19th minute Bruno Fernandes kicked high from the edge, touching the crossbar. The pressure from Portugal mounts and Regragui replaces Amallah and En-Nesyri with Benoun and Cheddira, the Bari striker. Time passes and Fernando Santos also plays the Leao card, who enters together with Vitinha in the 24th minute while Ramos and Otavio leave . Leao immediately forces Hakimi to a foul and a yellow card, but on the developments of the free-kick Bernardo Silva arrives late on an inviting ball in the center of the area. Morocco struggles to get out of its own frontline, Regragui switches to 5-4-1, Portugal collects crosses and corners. Dalot gets hurt and Horta enters instead. On the other side outside the aching Ziyech and the tired Boufal and inside Jabrane and Aboukhlal. Only in the 38th minute did Portugal hit the mirror of the Moroccan goal, but Bounou flew to deflect a great left-footed shot by Joao Felix. Fernando Santos’ team made many technical mistakes in dribbling, obviously conditioned by nervousness. Referee Tello gives eight minutes of added time, Ronaldo forces Bounou to make a difficult save with a strong low shot, Leao tries to invent something. Cheddira gets two silly bookings in two minutes and gets sent off. Aboukhlah, alone in front of Diogo Costa, looks for an absurd scavet and fails the easy doubling. In the 52nd minute Leao, one of the best in his team, put the ball on Pepe’s head for a possible draw, but the shot went wide. It’s the last chance, there’s nothing for Portugal to do: Morocco wins, Morocco writes history. See also Udinese on Monday night depends a lot on Larsen

December 10, 2022 (change December 10, 2022 | 22:01)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

