FIFA has set January 9 as the deadline for his defense request to the Uruguayan Football Federation. But Galatasaray will play their derby against Fenerbahce on 8 January.

On 8 January there is the Intercontinental derby in Istanbul between Fenerbahce and Galatasaray and the position of Galatasaray’s Uruguayan goalkeeper, the former Lazio player Fernando Muslera, is being defined.

All hell after Uruguay-Ghana

Muslera is under accusation for having given a blow to the assistant referee during the furious scenes of protest, at the end of the match that eliminated the Celestial national team from the World Cup in Qatar. The goalkeeper is among the 4 players referred to the FIFA Disciplinary Commission.

Galatasaray’s fear is that a possible disqualification for Muslera does not only concern the national team, but all football competitions. For example Luis Suarez was banned from football for 4 months when he bit Chiellini on the shoulder in 2014, and his ban included Liverpool matches, where he wore the shirt at the time. But in this case, if coach Okan Buruk chooses him, Muslera will be on the field in the derby, because the FIFA ruling will arrive in mid-February.

December 30 – 2.09 pm

