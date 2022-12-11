Original title: World Cup – Neymar made danger Danilo dyed yellow, Croatia 0-0 Brazil at halftime

At 23:00 on December 9th, Beijing time, the first quarter-finals of the 2022 Qatar World Cup will be held at the Education City Stadium. The five-star Brazil will play against Croatia. At the end of the first half, Brazil and Croatia entered the intermission with a score of 0-0. Neither side had any particularly good chances in the first half. However, Neymar’s several breakthroughs were very exciting.

In this game, Brazilian forwards Gabriel Jesus and Telles were absent due to injuries. Coach Tite continued to use the starting lineup that swept South Korea 4-1. Neymar led and Richarlison served as the single arrow; Compared with the lineup that eliminated Japan, Leach made two adjustments. Sosa and Pasalic replaced Barisic and Petkovic respectively, and Modric led the starting lineup. In the 5th minute, after Vinicius made a cross from the left side of the penalty area and was blocked by the defensive player, he then cut inside the top of the penalty area and shot the far corner from the left side, which was confiscated by the Croatian goalkeeper Livakovic. In the 13th minute, Pasalic swept a low and flat ball from the right side of the penalty area to the middle, Perisic grabbed a spot in the penalty area and kicked the ball wide of the left post.

In the 19th minute, Brozovic passed the ball, and Kramaric’s shot from the top of the penalty area was blocked by the defender. In the 20th minute, Richarlison responded, and Vinicius shot before the penalty and was blocked by the defender. In the 21st minute, Thiago Silva passed the ball. Neymar broke through and shot from the left side of the penalty area to the far corner, which was confiscated by Croatian goalkeeper Livakovic. In the 23rd minute, Richarlison made a pass back, and Casemiro’s long shot from the right side of the top of the penalty area was blocked by the defender.

In the 25th minute, Danilo brought down Juranovic and was given a yellow card. In the 30th minute, Juranovic made a long pass from the right side of the front court, and Perisic cut in from the left side of the front court to the top of the penalty area and shot from the left side and fired an anti-aircraft gun. In the 31st minute, Brozovic brought down Neymar and got a yellow card. In the 42nd minute, Neymar’s free kick from the left side of the penalty area was confiscated by Croatian goalkeeper Livakovic. At the end of the first half, Brazil and Croatia entered the intermission with a score of 0-0.

Lineups for both sides:

Brazil (4-2-3-1): 1- Alisson/14-Militang, 4-Marquinhos, 3-Thiago-Silva, 2-Danilo/7-Paqueta, 5-Casemiro/11-Rafinha, 10-Neymar, 20-Vinisius/9-Richarlison

Croatia (4-3-3): 1-Livakovic/19-Sousa, 20-Gwatiol, 6-Lovren, 22-Juranovic/8-Kovacic , 11-Brozovic, 10-Modric/4-Perisic, 9-Kramarić, 15-Pasalic

