Original title: World Cup – Neymar Vinicius scored Brazil 4-1 South Korea into the top 8

CCTV News: On December 6, Beijing time, the 1/8 finals of the 2022 World Cup will start, with Brazil playing against South Korea. Neymar and Vinicius both contributed passes in the first half, Richarlison and Paqueta scored, and Bai Shenghao made a world wave in the second half. In the end, Brazil eliminated South Korea 4-1 and advanced to the top 8. The quarter-finals will play against Croatia.

In the 6th minute, Rafinha made a breakthrough from the right and knocked back in an inverted triangle. Neymar outflanked the goal, and Vinicius succeeded with a push from the back. Brazil 1-0 South Korea.

In the 10th minute, Richarlison was kicked down by Zheng Yourong when he went up in the penalty area, and the referee awarded a penalty kick. Neymar took the penalty shot overnight, Brazil 2-0 South Korea.

In the 28th minute, Richarlison got rid of consecutive headers, Marchinhos crossed, Thiago Silva went straight to the penalty area, Richarlison easily scored a low shot into the net, Brazil 3-0 South Korea.

In the 36th minute, Brazil had a chance to counterattack. Neymar passed through, Vinicius picked a pass from the left, and Paqueta followed up with a homeopathic push and scored. Brazil 4-0 South Korea.

In the 75th minute, Li Gangren took a free kick and was cleared. Bai Shenghao blasted the world wave from the outside and went straight to the corner. Brazil 4-1 South Korea.

