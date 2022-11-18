Criticisms, many. And now also problems… real. The hosts of Qatar and Fifa have banned the sale of beer in the eight stadiums of the World Cup. Dozens of beer tents had already been set up in stadiums ahead of Sunday’s first match between Qatar and Ecuador. Budweiser is one of the major Fifa sponsors, but will have to move the stands that sell its products in stadiums to more secluded places. The beer will remain available in the VIP areas in the stadiums, sold by FIFA, in the main FIFA fan zone in Doha, in some private fan zones and in around 35 hotel bars and restaurants.

Alcohol is not illegal in Qatar, but the sale of alcoholic products is permitted only in secluded places, inside hotels or shops “hidden” from the eyes of ordinary people. According to volunteers and staff of the organization in Doha, it would have been representatives of the Qatari government who put pressure on Fifa to ban alcohol not only in stadiums but also in the surrounding areas on the occasion of the World Cup which will start the day after tomorrow. In recent days, the American media had spread the news of Qatar’s permission to allow the powerful sponsor of the Budweiser World Cup to open some stands for the sale of beer around the stadiums, even if in “discreet” places and not in great evidence.