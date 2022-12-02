Only eleven conclusions towards Martinez since the beginning of the World Cup. Messi and his companions are nothing short of favorites for bookmakers

The round of 16 begins with Argentina having passed unscathed from their group, which started badly but continued downhill. Messi and his companions compete for access to the quarterfinals against Australia, which is only in its second appearance in the knockout phase. The last time? In 2006, when Totti ousted the Socceroos at the end.

The statistics — This is Argentina’s first meeting with Australia since the September 2007 friendly, which the South Americans won 1-0 thanks to a goal from Martin Demichelis. It is also the first ever World Cup crossing between these two national teams. Australia’s only win against Argentina in seven matches (one draw and five knockouts) dates back to July 1988 in the Australia Bicentenary Gold Cup: 4-1 with goals from Paul Wade, Charlie Yankos (2) and Vlado Bozinoski. Current manager Graham Arnold also played on the occasion.

This will be Australia’s fifth match at the World Cup against South American opponents: the Socceroos have never won in the previous four (one draw and three defeats).

Prediction: 1 + No Goal — Argentina start under the predictions and could keep a clean sheet as happened in the last match against Poland. 1 + No Goal is offered at 1.57 on Sisal Matchpoint, at 1.73 on Goldbet.

Scaloni’s team have conceded just 11 shots in their three World Cup games. So far no team has conceded less to their opponents. And it is the fewest shots ever allowed by Argentina in a group stage of a World Cup. See also Inter, Inzaghi after Viktoria Plzen: "We made it easy"

The bookies offer the odds relating to the number of shots on target for Australia: the Under 2.5 is played at 1.80 (less than three shots on goal by Martinez)

The quote — Even the odds do not differ from the forecast. Argentina’s 1 settles at 1.19 for novibet, at 1.20 at Bet365 and at 1.22 at 888sport. A draw in regular time, which would be equivalent to an extension to extra time, is played at 6.75 on Goldbet, at 7.00 on Sisal and Betfair. Australia’s venture is offered at a substantial stake: it pays 15 times the stake for 888sport and Betfair, at 16.54 on NetBet.

The markers — Impossible not to start reading the list of eligible goalscorers if not from Lionel Messi. A goal from the ‘Pulce’ is only played at 1.65, with an assist listed at 2.75. Eyes also on the young City phenomenon, Julian Alvarez, proposed to score at 2.25 as well as Lautaro Martinez, who however should start from the bench.

December 2nd

