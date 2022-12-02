Home Sports World cup odds, Holland-United States: a goal by Gakpo in the 90′ ​​is worth 3.00
Sports

World cup odds, Holland-United States: a goal by Gakpo in the 90′ ​​is worth 3.00

by admin
World cup odds, Holland-United States: a goal by Gakpo in the 90′ ​​is worth 3.00

The PSV striker could become the first Dutchman to score in his first four World Cup appearances: Vieri was the last European to do so in ’98

Holland-United States is the first round of 16 of the World Cup: on Saturday at 4 pm Italian time. Van Gaal’s team finished group A on top with seven points, second place for the USA in group B behind England still on five.

Prediction: 1 + Under 2.5

Berhalter’s team has scored two goals so far, Gakpo and his companions have not been without goals for over a year. They are the favorites to go through. The sign 1 combined with the Under 2.5 can be a chance: it is worth 3.80 according to Better, 3.75 for Bet365 and Betfair.

The Oranjes are not wrong

The Netherlands confirm their good momentum: they are unbeaten in all 10 World Cup games under van Gaal (W7, D3) and have kept five clean sheets in their last six games. In practice, the Oranje are never wrong: always in the quarter-finals in four of their last five participations in the competition. The national team only failed in 2006 by losing to Portugal. Opposite situation for the United States: knockout three times out of four in the round of 16, qualified only in 2002 after the success with Mexico. Always defeated against European teams (3 out of 3).

A few numbers

All five of the Netherlands’ meetings with the United States have been in friendly matches: Oranje won the first four between 1998 and 2010, while the United States bested their opponents in the most recent in 2015. Van Gaal’s team they are unbeaten in 19 World Cup matches against non-European national teams (W13, D6). Added to this figure is that the United States have not won any of their last 11 World Cup matches against European teams (D6, L5).

See also  Football on TV: today's matches. On the pitch Atalanta, Lazio, Naples and Rome

The quote

According to the bookmakers, Holland is clearly favored: the mark 1 is proposed at odds of 2 by Starcasinò Bet, 1.95 according to Better and Bet365. The possible success of the USA is rated 4.40 by 888Sport, 4.35 according to Better and 4.21 on Netbet. While the X is offered 3.34 by Netbet, 3.30 by Novibet and Betfair. Attention to the 1 matched with the No Goal, in line with the prediction, quoted 3 by Bet365 and 2.80 on Starcasinò Bet. The No Goal is rated 1.75 by 888Sport and Betfair, 1.70 by Bet365. The Under 2.5 also did well, set at 1.64 by 888Sport, 1.57 by Better and Betfair. In case the United States score, the first goal of the match scored by the Oranje is offered 1.62 by Betfair and 1.57 according to Bet365.

The markers

Gakpo has led the Netherlands 1-0 in all three group stage matches: the last player to score the first goal of the match in four different games at the World Cup was David Villa for Spain in 2010, while the only Dutchman to succeed was Johan Neeskens in 1974. The scorer at any moment of the match is proposed at odds of 3 by the bookie. The PSV striker could also become the first Dutchman to score in each of his first four World Cup appearances: Christian Vieri was the last European to do so in 1998.

Among Behalter’s men, Pulisic is the one in the best form: the Chelsea winger has been involved in six goals in his last nine appearances for the national team (4 goals, 2 assists), participating so far in both goals scored in Qatar by the USA (1 goal, 1 assist). More generally, he has scored at least twice as many goals (22) as any other current teammate. A center from him against Oranje is rated 5.10.

See also  Here are the commitments of the four teams from Pavia

December 1st – 6.09pm

© breaking latest news

You may also like

World cup odds, Brazil-Cameroon: solid green and gold,...

World cup odds, Serbia-Switzerland: tension or show? X...

World Cup odds, Korea-Portugal, the odds: Rafael Leao...

Genoa, banner against the team outside Ferraris: “Out...

Wanda-Icardi? Sister Zaira vents: “I swear I don’t...

The holidays of Roma players: sea and relaxation...

World Cup, Ghana-Uruguay, the story of Asamoah Gyan

Japan-Spain 2-1, they are both in the round...

Qatar World Cup | Missed out of the...

Juve capital gains, Elkann-Agnelli interception: “They’ve expanded”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy