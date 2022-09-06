Towards the world championship on 25 September in Australia: there will be many big names missing, Van Aert will be the favorite
The list of excellent waivers from the World Cup in Wollongong, Australia, is getting longer. One of the last to give up is Tom Pidcock, the winner of the Alpe d’Huez Tour and cross champion. They had already said no among others Jonas Vingegaard, winner of the Tour de France, and Mads Pedersen, world champion 2019.
Mathieu says yes
—
Without forgetting that Movistar will not give the green light to Alejandro Valverde because the team must score points to avoid relegation. In all this came the confirmation of a yes: Mathieu Van der Poel will lead the Netherlands, while Belgium has the big favorite: Wout van Aert, fresh from training in Costa Smeralda.
September 5th – 11:23 pm
