At 0:00 on November 25th, Beijing time, in the first round of Group H of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the Portuguese team will face the Ghanaian team. So who will win Portugal vs. Ghana? The following editor shares the analysis of the results of the World Cup match between Portugal and Ghana.

Portugal

Can Ronaldo’s curtain call come true?

The Portuguese team is about to enter the World Cup stage for the eighth time. For the 37-year-old Ronaldo, this is also his last World Cup trip.

The “Golden Generation” under Portuguese coach Santos has high hopes. Six years ago, he led his team to be crowned European Cup champion in France, but the Portuguese team has not yet won the World Cup. Their best result was the third place in 1966.

From the perspective of the lineup, the current Portuguese team has optimized the age structure to a certain extent. With older players such as Ronaldo, Fonte, Moutinho and Patricio in the main frame, they have called up the goalkeepers. Des, Felix and other young players.

Ronaldo is the top scorer at the national team level in the history of world men’s football, with 117 goals and 191 appearances in the Portuguese team. This World Cup is Ronaldo’s fifth World Cup. He was selected for the Portuguese team in 2003 and contributed 7 goals and 2 assists in the World Cup. Ronaldo has scored in each of the 4 World Cups he has participated in. However, recently, his condition has not been good. So far this season, he has only scored two goals for Manchester United, which is extremely rare in his career. At the same time, his scoring efficiency is also declining. This year, he failed to score in the two most critical play-off games of the World Preliminaries.

The Portuguese team must first strive for the first place in the group, because once they qualify as the second in the group, they are likely to encounter the Brazilian team in the knockout round.

Ghana

The lineup is mysterious

The Ghana team is the biggest unknown in Group H. They have advanced to the World Cup finals again after 8 years. No matter from the perspective of players or lineup, they are a bit mysterious. It is also for this reason that they are likely to be the spoilers of this group. The Ghanaian team won the Africa Cup of Nations in 1963, 1965, 1978 and 1982, and became the first African team to win an Olympic men’s football medal in 1992. Midfielder Thomas is excellent in both defense and offense, and is the most expensive player in the Ghanaian team, currently playing for Arsenal. The more famous strikers are the Ayew brothers, whose father is the legendary Ghanaian star Abedi Bailey. From the perspective of technical and tactical style, the Ghanaian team is a typical African team, smart but tough. The players’ excellent physical talent and natural ball sense keep them among the strong African teams. At present, many players in this team play in the Bundesliga, La Liga and Premier League, and their personal abilities are good. Therefore, although the Ghana team may be the team with the worst qualifying situation in this group, the World Cup has never lacked “dark horses”. (Source: Beijing Evening News, reporter Li Li)

Preliminary analysis of Portugal vs Ghana match

After the Argentina team led by Messi lost to the underdog Saudi team, the battle of strength in this cup has suddenly become more concerned. Some fans who “are not afraid of the height of the stage when watching a show” have predicted who will be the next team to be upset. The battle between Portugal and Ghana is a typical battle of strengths and weaknesses.

Before the recent World Cups, the Portuguese team was the favorite to win the championship, but they only finished fourth in 2006, which was also the starting point of Ronaldo’s World Cup. Today, the 37-year-old Ronaldo is going to the World Cup for the fifth time, and his goal is to bring back the Hercules Cup with the Portuguese team.

In the 2006 World Cup, not only Ronaldo, but also the African newcomer Ghana team made their debut in the 2006 World Cup. In 2010, the Ghanaian team, which participated in the World Cup for the second time, advanced to the quarterfinals. But then, the “African Star” gradually dimmed. In 2014, the group failed to qualify, and in 2018, it failed to advance to the finals. Today, although the Ghanaian team has returned to the World Cup after 8 years, it ranks 61st in the world and is at the bottom of the top 32 in this cup.

Facing the Portuguese team, which is ranked ninth in the world and led by Ronaldo, it is not easy for the Ghana team to be upset. Although the Argentine team has become a lesson for the traditional giants, not any team can follow the example of the Saudi team.

It is worth mentioning that this game is expected to create a new World Cup record: if Ronaldo scores a goal, he will become the first player to score in five consecutive World Cups. (Source: China News Network, reporter Wang Zumin)

