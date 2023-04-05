As of: 04/05/2023 4:28 p.m

National coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg wants to test her players against the strong teams from the Netherlands and Brazil with a view to the upcoming World Cup.

The endurance test against the Netherlands will take place on Friday (April 7th, 2023; 8 p.m.) in Sittard. The DFB women will play against Brazil next Tuesday (6 p.m. / ARD) in Nuremberg.

World Cup schedule

“These are two teams that will stress us out” said national coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg: “Our players need this experience. We are also willing to accept mistakes.”

contract extended

In any case, the 55-year-old is entering the important phase of the World Cup preparations with renewed strength: Last Monday, the German Football Association announced that her contract had been extended until the 2025 European Championships, which UEFA has since awarded to Switzerland.

“We absolutely feel that we are now heading towards the World Cup “Said goalkeeper Merle Frohms (Wolfsburg): “We don’t have that much time as a national team. Every day together here is very valuable.” The World Cup will take place in Australia and New Zealand from July 20th to August 20th.

Friday, live from 8 p.m.: DFB women test against the Netherlands

difficult tasks

Against the Netherlands with trainer Andries Jonker, who also coached the men at VfL Wolfsburg and has been responsible for the “Oranje” women since September, they want “ dominant On June 24th and July 7th there are still two home games against opponents who have not yet been named in Herzogenaurach as part of the World Cup preparations. On July 11th the flight to Australia will take place.

After the somewhat sobering 0-0 draw against Sweden in Duisburg in the first international match of the year, the DFB women face difficult tasks with the Netherlands and especially Brazil. The South Americans won the final of the Copa América last year against Colombia – Germany’s World Cup preliminary round opponents alongside Morocco and South Korea.

Tuesday, live from 6 p.m.: DFB women test against Brazil

Leupolz comeback must be postponed

After the 2019 World Cup in the quarter-finals against Sweden, the missed Olympic participation and second place at the 2022 European Championships in England, it is currently uncertain at what level the German team is now in a global comparison.

In the test matches in the USA in the autumn, the national team landed a remarkable victory against the defending World Cup champion USA, but lost the second game. Olympic champion Canada is also one of the World Cup favorites. And Brazil could be Germany’s opponent in the round of 16 at the World Cup.

First, Voss-Tecklenburg will probably have to postpone Melanie Leupolz’s comeback: the Chelsea midfielder, who gave birth to a son six months ago, will be operated on Wednesday for a broken nose, but will not be leaving. The long-term injured Giulia Gwinn and Linda Dallmann from Munich and Lena Lattwein from Wolfsburg (broken collarbone) are also missing.