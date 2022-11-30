Home Sports World Cup – Pulisic’s goal is injured and the United States wins Iran’s second place-Shangbao Indonesia
World Cup – Pulisic's goal is injured and the United States wins Iran's second place

World Cup – Pulisic's goal is injured and the United States wins Iran's second place

November 30, 2022 at 20:29 PM

The United States beat Iran 1-0.

[Sina Sports News on the 30th]At 03:00 (Qatar local time 21:00 on the 29th), the third round of Group B of the 2022 World Cup began. The United States beat Iran 1-0. Chelsea winger Pulisic scored and retired from injury. The United States won the second place in the group and will play the Netherlands. The United States rotates 2 people, and Sargent and Carter-Vickers play in rotation. The United States took the lead in the 38th minute, McKenney made a long pass, Durst flew the header, and Pulisic scored from close range.

second half. Ahrens passed the ball, and Sargent shot from the left side of the penalty area and was confiscated. Iran stepped up its counterattack in the second half, Rezaian made a cross, and Gordos headed high from close range. Golizade made a pass from the right side of the penalty area, and Godos shot from 12 yards and missed the right post. Moussa’s free-kick shot directly over the goal. Rezayan made a free kick from the left, and Praliganji rushed forward and missed the near corner.

Iran (4-3-3): 1-Belamwand; 23-Rezaian, 8-Praliganji, 19-Husseini, 5-Muhammadi (45+3′, 18 – Karimi); 21-Norolahi (71′, 16-Torabi), 6-Izaturahi, 3-Haji Safi (72′, 25-Jalali); 17-Ge Lizard, 20-Azmon (46′, 14-Gordos), 9-Taremi.

United States (4-3-3): 1-Turner; 2-Durst (82′, 18-Moore), 13-Ream, 20-Carter-Vickers, 5-Robinson; 8-McKenney (65′, 23-Acosta), 4-Adams, 6-Moussa; 21-Weah (82′, 3-Zimmerman), 24-Sargent (77′, 19-Wright), 10-Pulisic (46′, 11-Allens).

