Sports

Open Milano Calcio promotes the idea of ​​an inclusive sport: defense of LGBTQ+ rights but doors open to all. “We play against stereotypes and discrimination”, explain the managers

The most controversial World Cup in history is about to begin, a tribute to Fifa’s global business and an outrage against human and civil rights. At Open Milano Calcio they are already organizing listening groups. At least in the catharsis of the 90 minutes of play, we will try to forget that in Qatar homosexuality, according to article 285 of the penal code, is a crime to be punished with up to 7 years in prison, “a mental illness”, to use the words of Khalid Salman, ambassador of the world championship.

