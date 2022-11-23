The World Cup in Qatar is only in its initial stages but, nevertheless, the controversies are already filling newspapers and blogs from all over the world, following a rather easy to predict media amplification scheme. The approach to one of the most controversial appointments in recent football history has been studded with stumbles and criticisms, which have spared neither the process of assigning the entire event nor the numerous limitations of the host nation, not inclined to respect those who they see it differently from their own ruling class.