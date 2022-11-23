The symbol in defense of the Lgbtq+ community, banned from the World Cup in Qatar, dates back to 1978. It all starts in San Francisco…
The World Cup in Qatar is only in its initial stages but, nevertheless, the controversies are already filling newspapers and blogs from all over the world, following a rather easy to predict media amplification scheme. The approach to one of the most controversial appointments in recent football history has been studded with stumbles and criticisms, which have spared neither the process of assigning the entire event nor the numerous limitations of the host nation, not inclined to respect those who they see it differently from their own ruling class.