Everything is ready for the World Cup: Sunday we start and without Italy it’s time to choose who to root for. The gazzetta.it survey on the favorite national teams amply rewards Argentina: 35% of readers have chosen Messi’s team, but also the “Italians” Lautaro, Di Maria, Dybala, Correa, Paredes and Gonzalez. For 6% of voters, the national team to support will be Brazil, followed by 5% for Lukaku and De Ketelaere’s Belgium and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal.

The first place among the Gufa teams is all for France. The reigning champions – with the “Italians” Rabiot, Theo Hernandez and Giroud – were chosen as the team to watch by almost half of the voters: 48%. Here too the gap on the second is very wide: with 12% of the preferences there is Germany, then England (10%) and Brazil (9%), with Argentina – first for fans – which collects 7% of hostilities. There is some hostility against the host national team: 3% for Qatar, certainly not among the favorites for the title…