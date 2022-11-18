The opening game of the 2022 Qatar World Cup will be staged at 0:00 on November 21, Beijing time. The host team Qatar will face the Ecuador team. So who will win Qatar vs. Ecuador? The following editor shares the score prediction of Qatar vs. Ecuador in the World Cup.

World Cup Qatar 2022 – Qatar vs Ecuador who will win

‘Weakest hosts’ hope for breakthrough

In the nearly 100-year history of the World Cup, Qatar is the only host that has no experience in the finals, and it is also the only new team in this World Cup-before that, they have never broken out of Asia. Although it has the advantage of the home field, it is extremely difficult for the Qatar team to go further in this World Cup.

However, the Qatar team has a good record in Asia in recent years. In the Asian Cup at the beginning of 2019, the Qatar team defeated Saudi Arabia, South Korea, and Japan, three top Asian teams, and won the championship with a brilliant performance of 7 consecutive victories, scoring 19 goals and conceding 1 goal. Since then, they have “transcontinental” participated in the America’s Cup, the World Cup European qualifiers, and the Gold Cup in Central America and the Caribbean. Accumulated a lot of experience.

Compared with other Asian teams participating in this World Cup such as Japan and South Korea, the Qatar team is more dependent on players who play in the local league (especially the current Barcelona coach Xavi once coached the Al Thaad club). Two of the naturalized players, Ali and Afif, are the team’s most important offensive players. In the 2019 Asian Cup, Ali scored 9 goals in 7 games, setting an event record. Ali also scored goals in the America’s Cup, CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Ali, who is originally from Sudan, revealed in an interview a few days ago that he and more than 10 Qatar teammates are all from the Asbel Football Academy. They have played together for 11 years, and the tacit understanding is full. In addition, the Spanish coach Sanchez, who has coached the Qatar team for 5 years, has also taught at the Asbel Football Academy since 2006 and is a mentor to many international players. Sanchez, who was born in the Basara Masia youth training camp, honed a fast and efficient 5-3-2 tactical system for the Qatar team. He is not obsessed with possession of the ball and requires players to seek breakthroughs on the wing through defensive counterattacks to create points for the forwards. Chance.

However, the Qatar team is likely to become the second host team in World Cup history to miss the knockout stage after South Africa in the 2010 World Cup. The Dutch team in the same group has the strongest strength and profound heritage among the second-tier teams. The Senegal team, which has stars such as Mane, is also very “dark horse”. In contrast, the opener against Ecuador will be the hosts’ best chance of achieving their first World Cup goal and first win.

World Cup hosts have never lost an opening game in history, but for Qatar, the opening game may also be their easiest game of the World Cup.

South American home dragon challenges the “iron law”

In Group A, Ecuador is the team with the lowest “sense of presence”. But it was this relatively mysterious team that beat Colombia, Chile, Peru and other strong teams in the South American World Preliminaries, and directly advanced to the World Cup finals with fourth place.

The Ecuadorian team did not participate in the World Cup for the first time until 2002. After that, they stood out from the South American region where strong teams gathered for 3 times in the following 5 sessions (including this one).

The team has stars such as the 20-year-old midfield star, the main force of the Premier League Brighton team Caicedo, and the 32-year-old captain forward Enna Valencia who scored 3 goals in the 2014 World Cup. The biggest “secret” is the outstanding ability to grab points at home. At the Atahualpa Stadium in the country’s capital, Quito (over 2,800 meters above sea level), they drew against Brazil and Argentina. Because of this, many fans believe that it is difficult for the Ecuadorian team, which is away from the plateau, to make a difference in Qatar. In fact, in the first game against Qatar, the Ecuador team will challenge the “iron law” of “the host is unbeaten in the opening game” in the history of the World Cup. (Source: Beijing News Sports, Reporter: Zhao Xiaosong)

Qatar vs Ecuador Score Prediction

Qatar vs. Ecuador score prediction 0:1 or 1:0. Ecuador is likely to win.

Editor in charge: Zeng Shaolin