[Sina Sports News on the 30th]At 03:00 (Qatar local time 21:00 on the 29th), the third round of Group B of the 2022 World Cup began. England beat Wales 3-0. Rashford scored twice and Foden scored. ball. England take the top spot in the group and will play Senegal.

Wales used Ward, James and Joe Allen in rotation. England rotates 4 people, Rashford, Foden, Henderson and Walker play.

Wales (3-5-2): 12-Ward; 3-Williams (36′, 14-Roberts), 5-Mafim, 6-Roden, 4-Ben Davis (59′, 16-Morell); 7-Joe Allen (81′, 25-Colville), 15-Ampadu, 10-Ramsey; 11-Bell (46′, 9-Johnson), 13 -Moore, 21-James (77′, 8-Wilson).

England (4-2-3-1): 1-Pickford; 2-Walker (57′, 19-Arnold), 5-Stones, 6-Maguire, 3-Luke Shaw ( 65′, 12-Trippier); 8-Henderson, 4-Rice (58′, 14-Phillips), 22-Bellingham; 20-Foden, 9-Kane (57′, 24-Wilson), 11-Rashford (75′, 7-Glaresh).