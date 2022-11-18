Home Sports World Cup, Senegal does not replace Mané: in Qatar with 25 players
World Cup, Senegal does not replace Mané: in Qatar with 25 players

World Cup, Senegal does not replace Mané: in Qatar with 25 players

Coach Cissè has chosen to leave him on the list already sent to Fifa even if he won’t be present at the World Cup. Three reasons that led him to this decision

In 25 at the World Cup. Aliou Cissé has decided not to replace Sadio Mané, the Senegal superstar operated on Thursday evening in Innsbruck and who will have to stay away from the fields for a period ranging from 3 to 5 months (a lot will depend on his rehabilitation).

While the coach of the Teranga Lions was expected to replace the Bayern Munich striker as per regulation, the news arrived from Dakar, reported by the local press, that instead Senegal will remain as it is, i.e. leaving Mané in the list of 26, although obviously he will not be present in Qatar. Decision that divided public opinion.

three reasons

The three reasons, according to the local newspaper L’Observateur, which would have prompted Cissé, after a meeting with the president of the local football federation and the Minister of Sport, to leave Manè on the list would be the following: 1) to express his gratitude for what he did in last year, or having dragged Senegal to victory in the last African Cup last February in Cameroon and having qualified it for the World Cup in the play-offs with Egypt. 2) Allow him to put a medal around his neck in case of a podium finish in Qatar. 3) Be eligible for any prize money should the Lions make their way to the World Cup. If Senegal presented itself as one of the Africans with the best chance of making headway, now without Mané the hopes of seeing them advance diminish considerably.

November 18th – 9.16pm

November 18th – 9.26pm

