Original title: World Cup short track speed skating race Dresden ends (quote)

Liu Guanyi and his teammates won gold in the 5,000-meter relay (theme)

Report tonight (Reporter Xie Chen) The 2022-2023 ISU World Cup Short Track Speed ​​Skating Competition in Dresden, Germany ended yesterday, and the Chinese team won two golds and one silver on the last day of the competition. Among them, Tianjin player Liu Guanyi and his teammates Li Wenlong, Lin Xiaoyu and Zhong Yuchen won the men’s 5,000-meter relay final championship. Lin Xiaoyu and Zhong Yuchen also won the men’s 500-meter final championship and runner-up.

In November last year, in the men’s 5,000-meter relay final of the ISU Four Continents Short Track Speed ​​Skating Championships in the 2022-2023 season, Liu Guanyi, his teammates Li Kun, Song Jiahua and Zhong Yuchen teamed up to win the gold in 6 minutes and 54.766 seconds. In this World Cup, Liu Guanyi once again lived up to expectations. In the men’s 5000-meter relay final battle with Japan, Hungary and Canada, he cooperated closely with his teammates Li Wenlong, Lin Xiaojun and Zhong Yuchen, and finally passed from the third place at the start to the final. The first place crossed the line and won the championship with a time of 6 minutes 51.106 seconds, and Liu Guanyi also won the first gold medal in the World Cup sub-station since the establishment of the Tianjin Short Track Speed ​​Skating Team. In addition, Lin Xiaojun and Zhong Yuchen also performed well in the men’s 500m final. In only four and a half laps, the two successfully surpassed the third and fourth places at the start to the top two until the finish. Lin Xiaojun won the race in 41.329 seconds. Win the championship. This is his first World Cup individual gold medal for the Chinese team, and he has also become the “double champion” of this competition.

In addition to Zhang Chutong’s bronze medal in the women’s 1000m final, the Chinese team won two golds, one silver and one bronze in this competition.