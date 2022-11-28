At 21 o’clock on November 28th, Beijing time, in the second round of Group H of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the South Korean team will face the Ghanaian team. So who will win South Korea vs. Ghana? The following editor shares the analysis of the results of the World Cup match between South Korea and Ghana.

korean team

Whether Son Heung-min can play is the key

South Korea is undoubtedly the best Asian team in the World Cup. They participated in the World Cup for the first time in 1954 and have not missed any tournament since 1986, which is the only one in Asia. Even in Europe, there are very few teams that have been able to qualify for the last 10 World Cups.

From the perspective of grouping, it is not easy for the Korean team to break through this tournament. The other three opponents come from different continents, have different styles, and are all of good strength. To make matters worse, the head player Sun Xingmin was suddenly injured in early November.

In fact, the South Korean team’s lineup is not weak. The Premier League golden boot Sun Xingmin, Serie A’s best defender of the month Kim Min-jae, and many players who have played in the European League can be called the strongest in recent years. Sun Xingmin was suddenly injured in the Champions League game and his face was fractured in four places. Although he underwent surgery immediately after the game, he still needs at least 3 weeks to recover after the operation. The Korean Football Association also stated that there is no guarantee that Sun Xingmin can catch up with the World Cup. However, it is reported that Sun Xingmin has stated that if necessary, he will wear a customized protective mask to participate in the World Cup.

Last season, Sun Xingmin played 35 times in the Premier League, averaged 86 minutes per game, scored 23 goals, completed 7 assists, and finally won the Premier League Golden Boot with 23 goals, becoming the first Asian to win this award in the European arena players.

Ghana

The lineup is mysterious

The Ghana team is the biggest unknown in Group H. They have advanced to the World Cup finals again after 8 years. No matter in terms of players or lineup, they are a bit mysterious. It is also for this reason that they are likely to be the spoilers of this group. The Ghanaian team won the Africa Cup of Nations in 1963, 1965, 1978 and 1982, and became the first African team to win an Olympic men’s football medal in 1992. Midfielder Thomas is excellent in both defense and offense, and is the most expensive player in the Ghanaian team, currently playing for Arsenal. The more famous strikers are the Ayew brothers, whose father is the legendary Ghanaian star Abedi Bailey. From the perspective of technical and tactical style, the Ghanaian team is a typical African team, smart but tough. The players’ excellent physical talent and natural ball sense keep them among the strong African teams. At present, many players in this team play in the Bundesliga, La Liga and Premier League, and their personal abilities are good. Therefore, although the Ghana team may be the team with the worst qualifying situation in this group, the World Cup has never lacked “dark horses”. (Source: Beijing Evening News, reporter Li Li)

Preliminary analysis of South Korea vs Ghana match

World No. 61 Ghana, bottom of the round of 32, are perhaps the most underrated team in the tournament.

In the first round, the Ghana team lost 2:3 to the favorite Portuguese team led by Ronaldo. In this competition with the most disparity in the world rankings in the group stage of this cup, under the adversity of the Portuguese team taking the lead in scoring a penalty kick, the Ghana team scored 2 goals and almost equalized the score in stoppage time. His scoring ability is impressive.

South Korea, ranked 28th in the world, drew 0-0 with two-time cup champions Uruguay in their opening match, which is a good result, but South Korea coach Paulo Bento still has some regrets, because he believes that South Korea is more dominant party. The overall strength of the South Korean team has clearly improved compared to 4 years ago. As Sun Xingmin, the team’s top star and Premier League top scorer who has just undergone eye surgery, gradually adapts to his “mask man” identity, the combat effectiveness of “Tai Chi Tiger” will be further improved.

For the Ghana team, if they lose this campaign, they will be out early. If the South Korean team fails to win, they will be passive in qualifying for the group stage. Therefore, this is another game that neither side can afford to lose.

At present, it is not easy for “Tai Chi Tiger” to pass the test of Ghana. However, the slightly messy and fragile defense of the Ghana team may give the “Tai Chi Tigers” an opportunity to take advantage of. (Source: China News Network, reporter Wang Zumin)

